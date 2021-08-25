Chief Petty Officer David Maisonneuve joined the Navy 17 years ago. Today, Maisonneuve serves as a culinary specialist.
“I wanted a change in scenery,” said Maisonneuve. "I wanted to see the world."
Growing up in Ashkum, Maisonneuve attended Clifton Central High School and graduated in 2004. Today, Maisonneuve finds the values in Ashkum similar to those needed to succeed in the military.
“Playing football in high school, we're all part of one team, one fight,” said Maisonneuve. "That experience helped me get ready physically and it disciplined me."
These lessons have helped Maisonneuve while serving at NAS Jacksonville.
On Oct. 15, 1940, NAS Jacksonville was officially commissioned, and became the first part of the Jacksonville Navy complex that would also include NAS Cecil Field and Naval Station Mayport.
According to Navy officials, the mission of NAS Jacksonville is to enable warfighter readiness focused directly on support of operational units aboard the base and throughout the fleet.
NAS Jacksonville consists of more than 100 tenant commands and is one of the largest employers in the area. It contributes to the growth and prosperity of Northeast Florida with an economic impact of more than $2 billion annually.
Serving in the Navy means Maisonneuve is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We need a Navy to protect our oceans and to protect against any type of terrorist or other threats to our nation,” said Maisonneuve.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
There are many accomplishments that come with military service, and Maisonneuve is most proud of earning Chief Petty Officer on September 11, 2019.
“Developing sailors and looking out for our sailors, along with the knowledge of my job and the Navy overall, made promotion to chief possible.”
As Maisonneuve and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“It’s an honor to defend my country, which means a lot based on what my country has given to me,” added Maisonneuve. "I'm definitely honored to give back to my country."