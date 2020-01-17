WATSEKA — Marilyn Wilken, a Danforth resident, is the featured guest artist for January and February in the art gallery of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka.
Not only is she a returning local artist, she serves as coordinator of scheduling and planning exhibits for the gallery. Her theme for the show is “A Retrospect of My Larger Paintings.” Her 30 watercolor paintings describe many facets of life at varying times of day and night, as well as the seasons.
Her interest in the arts, especially drawing and painting, goes back to early childhood.
“Teaching is what I aspired to do — it has been my vocation,” she said. “I taught elementary grades in the old Danforth-Gilman school district. This included many other teaching assignments ending in 2013 after 14 years as adjunct professor of art at Olivet Nazarene University.”
Wilken’s philosophy has always been to encourage and enable other aspiring artists.
“Their successes are my rewards,” she said.
Now, more of her time is spent perfecting her watercolor media, techniques, attending workshops and privately teaching other art students.
“Some of my most relaxing moments are those with the brush, paint and paper. Art is my therapy,” she said.
Art gallery hours are the same as museum hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The museum and art gallery are also open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Special programs, events and tours are arranged through the museum office.
For more information on any museum activities, people can call 815-432-2215.