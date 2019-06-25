MELVIN — The Ford County Fair announced Wednesday morning that the Martin Xtreme Supercross Racing event scheduled for Wednesday night will not be held after all.
The fair's Diane Perkins announced Tuesday that the event had been canceled due to wet track conditions, then hours later announced that it would be held after all after sunshine and wind that day "dried things out much quicker than we thought it would."
Perkins then announced Wednesday morning that the event had been canceled for a second — and final — time.
"Last night’s storms left the track impossible to use for the Xtreme
Superscross Racing tonight," Perkins said in an email. "Therefore, Xtreme Supercross Racing has been canceled for tonight.However, they have agreed to come back next year so fans can catch the action in 2020.
"We will still have a $15 armband night on the carnival from 6-9 p.m. and a reduced gate price of $3. Kurt Blunier will DJ in the beer tent from 7-10:30."