MELVIN — The Ford County Fair announced Tuesday afternoon that the Martin Xtreme Supercross Racing event scheduled for Wednesday night, which had been canceled due to wet track conditions, will be held after all.
“The sunshine and wind today dried things out much quicker than we thought it would,” the fair’s Diane Perkins said in an email.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. in the grandstand, Perkins said.
“We will also still have the reduced $3 gate admission, $15 armbands for the carnival from 6 to 9 p.m. and Kurt Blunier DJ’ing in the beer tent from 7 to 10:30,” Perkins said.