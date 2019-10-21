Halloween trick-or-treat hours have been set in area communities:
Buckley — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Cissna Park — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Gibson City — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Gilman — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Loda — 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Ludlow — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Melvin — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. (Immediately after trick-or-treating, the Melvin Women’s Club is sponsoring a costume parade for local children at the Melvin Community Hall).
Onarga — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Paxton — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. (At 4 p.m., a costume parade will be held in downtown Paxton, and kids will be able to fill up their bags by trick-or-treating at participating businesses on Market Street).
Piper City — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Rankin — 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Roberts — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Sibley — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Thawville — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.