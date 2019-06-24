MELVIN — Seven young ladies will be vying for the title of Miss Ford County 2019 during the annual fair queen pageant at 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, in the dance building on the fairgrounds in Melvin.
They are Emma Yates, Deanne Diesburg, Samantha Groover, Daiton Piatt, Evie Ellis, Kaitlyn Harders and Cheyenne Wise.
➜ Emma Yates, 17, of Paxton, is going to be a senior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in the fall. She plans to attend cosmetology school after graduation. She is the daughter of Robert Yates and Ashlee Cage and Kerri Yates and Pat McNally.
➜ Deanna Diesburg, 19, of Paxton, is a 2017 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She is attending Parkland College in Champaign, where she is double-majoring in agricultural communications and leadership and animal industry management, with a minor in agriculture. She plans to transfer to Illinois State University next year. She is the daughter of Bob and Ann Diesburg.
➜ Samantha Groover, 18, of Melvin, is a 2019 graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. She will be attending Parkland College this fall, majoring in elementary education. She plans to transfer to Illinois State University after obtaining her associate’s degree. She is the daughter of Angela Groover.
➜ Daiton Piatt, 18, of Paxton, is a 2019 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be attending Loyola University at Chicago in the fall, majoring in biochemistry. She is the daughter of Denver and Jamie Piatt.
➜ Evie Ellis, 17, of Paxton, is a 2019 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the fall and majoring in food science and human nutrition. She is the daughter of Sally Ellis.
➜ Kaitlyn Harders, 20, of Melvin, is a 2017 graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. She is a 2019 graduate of Parkland College. She will be attending the University of Illinois this fall, majoring in eastern Asian languages and cultures. She is the daughter of Sherry and Andrew Harders
➜ Cheyenne Wise, 18, of Loda, is a 2019 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She will be attending Parkland College in the fall and majoring in business administration. She plans to transfer to the University of Illinois after obtaining her associate’s degree. She is the daughter of Traci Wise and the late Mike Wise.
The reigning Miss Ford County is Kaiti Zbinden of Gibson City. She is the daughter of Kelli Zbinden. She earned her high school diploma through homeschooling in 2017. She earned her associate’s degree from Parkland College in 2018. She now attends Illinois State University, where she is majoring in agribusiness.
The Ford County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Melvin from June 23-29. Additional details and a full schedule of activities can be found at www.fordcountyfair.org.