PAXTON — Following Nashville recording artist Colt Ford’s show last weekend in Gibson City, another country music star is making his way to Ford County this weekend.
Jerrod Niemann will perform on a stage set up in downtown Paxton at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of the eighth annual Paxton Swine ‘N Dine BBQ Contest & Festival.
Opening for Niemann will be country music artist Johnny McGuire at 7 p.m. and Mank N Sass at 5 p.m.
While general admission to the concert is free, party-pit passes can be purchased for $25 at paxtonchamber.com or at the info booth at the intersection of Market and Pells streets.
A Kansas native, Niemann first left his mark on the country genre beginning in 2010, when he released his critically acclaimed major label debut, “Judge Jerrod & The Hung Jury.” Notching several ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations, Niemann has toured with some of country’s biggest names, like Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban. Niemann’s latest song, “Old Glory,” was penned as a patriotic anthem and inspired by Niemann’s multiple USO tours.
Besides the concert, the all-day festival features a barbecue contest starting in the morning, a car show cruise-in at 5 p.m., food and beer vendors starting at 11 a.m., a bags tournament at 4 p.m. and inflatables from noon to 3 p.m.
Festival-goers age 21 and older who obtain the required wrist band for a fee will again be permitted to drink alcohol on Market Street during the festival. There will be a number of beer vendors on hand.
The barbecue cookoff will feature a special category of competition this year: the People’s Choice rib-tasting contest, which will allow the public to taste and judge up to 10 cookoff teams’ ribs. Rules and registration information for the barbecue cookoff and the People’s Choice contest can be found at www.paxtonchamber.com/swine-n-dine-festival.