PAXTON — PRIDE in Paxton’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in downtown Paxton, with the theme being “Chocolate Gumdrops and Golden Tickets: Imagine the Possibilities!”
In advance of the parade, 100 Wonka Bars were sold at various Paxton businesses. Golden tickets were inserted into five of the candybars, and winners of the golden tickets will be announced during PRIDE in Paxton’s annual tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the intersection of Market and State streets in downtown Paxton.
A grand-prize winner will be selected from the five golden ticket winners. The grand prize is an autographed picture of Gene Wilder, $50 in Chamber Bucks gift certificates and the chance to join the “Candy Man” on the grand marshal float during the parade.
Line-up for the parade begins at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Taft and Orleans streets. The parade will move east on Orleans Street before turning onto Market Street. It ends at the intersection of Market and Pine streets. Paxton-based WPXN-Radio will broadcast the parade live and announce entries. For more information, call Teri Hancock at 217-379-4245.
During the tree-lighting ceremony, Paxton’s Christmas tree will be lit for the holidays. Also, the Paxton Park District’s holiday prince and princess will be announced. The Hope Vineyard Church will be hosting the event and will be providing hot chocolate and cookies. There will be a story time held at the downtown church after the tree is lit.
In other news:
➜ Candy makers are being invited to have their candy judged by the Paxton Fire Protection District’s volunteer firefighters at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the local firehouse. Prizes will be awarded. For more information, people can call Teri Hancock or Rhonda Blackford at 217-379-4245.
➜ Paxton’s annual bag sale/Christmas open house weekend is set for Friday, Dec. 6, through Monday, Dec. 9, at participating businesses. More than 1,500 bags, featuring coupons and marketing materials for local businesses, will be printed and distributed locally during the course of the Christmas parade and at local businesses.
➜ Paxton residents are being invited to participate in the annual Christmas house decorating contest. Participants are asked to decorate their house and yard for the holiday season. Judging will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.