WATSEKA — Iroquois County Treasurer Kurt Albers announced that mobile home privilege tax bills will be mailed during the first week of March.
Owners of mobile homes in Iroquois County are asked to contact the treasurer’s office at 815-432-6985 if their address has changed or if their mobile home has been moved or destroyed. If they have recently purchased or sold a mobile home, they should stop by the treasurer’s office with a copy of the title so that the office can provide them with a certification in order for them to do the title change paperwork.
Address changes for real estate tax bills should be directed to the assessment office at 815-432-6978.