GIBSON CITY — Area singers are reminded that rehearsals for the annual “Messiah” performance in Gibson City have begun and will continue at 7 p.m. each Monday during November at the First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City.
Dr. Janet McCumber of Villa Grove is directing this year’s performance. She said altos and tenors are particularly needed at this time, but certainly no singer will be turned away.
Participants are encouraged but not required to attend all of the rehearsals. Vocal scores are provided.
The Gibson Area Music Foundation plans and sponsors the annual event.
The final dress rehearsal with orchestra and soloists will be Dec. 7, one day before the Dec. 8 performance. Both will be held at the Gibson City Bible Church.
High school-age singers are especially encouraged to participate. Participation gives students an advantage in receiving one of the annual scholarships given each year by the foundation for vocal and instrumental summer camps.