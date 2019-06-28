LODA — The annual Loda Good Ole Days celebration is set for Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28.
Festivities begin Friday, July 26, with Family Night in the pavilion at the village’s park. The Little Mr. & Little Miss Pageant and a Junior Mr. & Junior Miss Pageant will be held at 6 p.m., with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. Music by DJ Myles will follow the pageant. There will also be food vendors on hand.
On Saturday, July 27, there will be a parade at 10 a.m., with lineup in front of the former Loda Grade School building starting at 9 a.m. Children’s games will be held at the village park following the parade.
Also on July 27, a mud volleyball tournament will be held starting at 11 a.m. on the village’s west side. To register a team, people can contact Sandy Coffey at 217-778-4650.
A talent show and open-mic night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. July 27 in the pavilion at the park. Prizes will be awarded for first place ($100), second place ($50) and third place ($25). Individual and group acts will be three minutes long. To register as an entrant in the talent show, people can contact Myles Reck at 217-781-2352.
Also on July 27, a fireworks show will be held at dusk at the track on Jefferson Street on Loda’s west side. There will be free public parking.
A dance will also be held on the night of July 27 at a time to be determined at the track on Loda’s west side. There will be food vendors on hand.
On Sunday, July 28, the ninth annual Loda Good Ole Days Truck & Tractor Pull will be held starting at noon at the track on Jefferson Street on the village’s west side. Registration runs from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Details can be found on the Loda Good Ole Days Truck and Tractor Pull’s Facebook page.