The Corn Belt Shrine Club, based in Gibson City, will be serving ribeye steak sandwiches with chips and a drink for $9 each from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at Jay’s Place at 115 N. Sangamon Ave. in downtown Gibson City. Also, each evening the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School Booster Club will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets.
The Elliott Amvets will hold Family Night meals on the first Friday of each month: Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6, Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 6, April 3 and May 1. The meal includes fish and chicken plus two sides for $10. Also available for purchase are $1 sodas, $2 beers and $4.50 mixed drinks.
Cheney’s Grove Township Library in Saybrook is open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 2 to 5 p.m. each Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which specializes in Ford County history, is located at 135 S. Market St. behind Paxton City Hall. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-722-2227.
Loda Township Library board meetings will be held at 5 p.m. in the library’s main reading room on Nov. 18 in 2019 and on Jan. 21 and March 16 in 2020. For more information, people can call the library at 386-2783.
The PBL Area Community Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at 785 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton. The food pantry serves residents of the Paxton, Buckley and Loda communities.
A potluck dinner for persons over age 55 is held on the fourth Thursday of each month through October in Gibson City. It is held in the Senior Center at the South Park. Chicken and a cold drink are provided. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own dinnerware.
The Paxton Carnegie Library’s board of trustees will meet at the library at 7 p.m. Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Monday at the United Methodist Church, 219 S. Margaret St., Piper City. Visitors are always welcome to attend — including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. Their first meeting is free. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more at the weekly meetings. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the First Lutheran Church, located at 301 S. College St. in Paxton. The public is welcome to come and visit; the first meeting is free. TOPS is a nonprofit weight-loss support, education and wellness organization. For details, people can call Virginia Lafray at 815-668-1728 or visit www.tops.org.
Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.
Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.
Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.
The fall sessions of DivorceCare will be held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday through Dec. 16 at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. DivorceCare is a weekly seminar and support group that helps people heal from the hurt of a separation or divorce. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, people can call 217-784-5702 or visit www.divorcecare.com or www.gibsoncitybible.org.
A GriefShare support group meeting and seminar is held at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” For more information or to register, people can call Bonnie at 217-784-5702 or email gcbiblec@gibsoncitybible.org.
Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton.
The Gibson City Senior Citizens will meet for a free catered dinner at a new location — Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church’s parish hall at 13th and Wood streets in Gibson City — at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. The dinner is for persons over age 55. Attendees can feel free to bring a friend. Parking and a ramp are behind the church. Questions can be directed to 217-784-8125.
The Cheney’s Grove Township Library, located at 204 S. State St. in Saybrook, is offering a $1 bag sale from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. Available for purchase are CDs, DVDs, Christian fiction books, Westerns, science fiction books, Christmas books and large-print books, among other items.
The Friends of the Dominy Library’s fall book sale is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. 3rd St., Fairbury. Available for purchase are bestsellers, classics and current novels, children’s books, cookbooks, large-print books, coffee table books, magazines, DVDs and more. For the upcoming holidays, the sale will also feature a collection of Christmas books and craft, hobby and DIY books. Bookscost 50 cents an inch.
The Loda American Legion post is hosting a fish/chicken fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Legion Hall at 107 E. Adams St. in Loda. The menu includes fish/chicken, livers, gizzards, french fries, cole slaw, baked beans, green beans, potato salad and tarter sauce. The all-you-can-eat meal costs $10, with children under age 8 eating for free. The fish is Pollack.
The Ladies Aid society of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley will have a bake sale/garage sale on Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, at Crusader Hall inside Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley, in conjunction with Buckley’s townwide community garage sales.
The Forrest Wabash Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Attendees can tour the Depot, the Hampsher Hotel and Jerry’s Hat Museum. The festival also features street vendors, live entertainment, kiddie amusements, a car/truck/semi cruise-in and an antique tractor show.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
Hoopeston Area Women Making A Difference’s seventh annual Vendor Fair, featuring more than 45 craft and direct-sales vendors, is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the First Church of God, 1004 E. Orange St., Hoopeston. The entry fee is a free-will donation or a donation of canned goods. Lunch will be available for purchase. Proceeds go to various charities and organizations. For a full list of vendors, people can visit the Hoopeston Area Women Making A DIfference Facebook page.
The movie “Monsters, Inc.” will be shown free of charge during Buckley’s next Movie in the Park event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Buckley Lake Park. TK’s Cheesesteaks’ food truck will be on hand starting at 4:30 p.m., and the Buckley Lions Club will be selling popcorn. Also, candybars and soda pop and water will be available for purchase.
The first-ever Downtown Paxton Wine Walk is set for 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The event is being sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in its parking lot to help raise funds for a church camp. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Boy Scouts Troop No. 32 in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Association Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Fisher Free Book Exchange, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in Fisher, will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Available, free of charge, are hundreds of books. For more information, people can call 217-897-6544.
Gibson City’s annual Fright Night event is set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest and pumpkin decorating contest. Judging for the contests begins at 6 p.m., and contestants are asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m. There will be four age divisions in the costume contest (0-3, 4-6, 7-10 and 11-14) and two age divisions in the pumpkin decorating contest (0-5 and 6-11).
A program about butterfly gardens will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Piper City Public Library. The program will be provided by Donna Siders through the Ford-Iroquois unit of the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners program. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, people can call the library at 815-686-9234.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the GAB Women’s Group. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Toys for Tots program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions R Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.