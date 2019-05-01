Friday Nights Under the Lights in Downtown Gibson City — a monthly car cruise — will be held on the third Friday of each month this summer starting in May. Organizers are encouraging residents of Gibson City and elsewhere to participate by cruising Sangamon Avenue downtown, or simply parking their vehicles there and showing them off while visiting with friends and neighbors.
Tickets are being sold for the Melvin fire department’s annual raffle, which will award as prizes either $500 in cash or a choice of one of five guns or a gun safe. The drawing will be held June 29 in conjunction with the Ford County Fair’s demolition derby. Raffle tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at RTD Auto in Roberts at 217-395-2180, AHW in Melvin, BCS in Gibson City or from any Melvin firefighter.
The Fisher Free Book Exchange, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher, is open to residents of Fisher and the surrounding area. There are no cards to purchase or fees to pay. Hours are 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Starting May 1, Cheney’s Grove Township Library in Saybrook will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 2 to 5 p.m. each Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which specializes in Ford County history, is located at 135 S. Market St. behind Paxton City Hall. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-722-2227.
The Loda Sportsman’s Club is selling tickets for $2 each for a drawing to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The first-place prize is either a Savage Axis .308 rifle with scope or $500; the second-place prize is either a SCCY CPX1 9-mm semi-automatic pistol or $250; and the third-place prize is either a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol or $250.
Loda Township Library board meetings will be held at 5 p.m. in the library’s main reading room on May 20, July 15, Sept. 16 and Nov. 18 in 2019 and on Jan. 21 and March 16 in 2020. For more information, people can call the library at 386-2783.
The PBL Area Community Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at 785 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton. The food pantry serves residents of the Paxton, Buckley and Loda communities.
A potluck dinner for persons over age 55 is held on the fourth Thursday of each month through October in Gibson City. It is held in the Senior Center at the South Park. Chicken and a cold drink are provided. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own dinnerware.
The Corn Belt Shrine Club is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Orders can be arranged by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center in Gibson City at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be on the second weekend of May.
The Paxton Carnegie Library’s board of trustees will meet at the library at 7 p.m. May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Monday at the United Methodist Church, 219 S. Margaret St., Piper City. Visitors are always welcome to attend — including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. Their first meeting is free. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more at the weekly meetings. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. No meeting will be held in April; the next meeting is on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.
Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.
Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.
The GriefShare support group is meeting at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Gibson City Bible Church. The church is located at 309 N. Illinois 47 in Gibson City. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information or to register, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.
Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.
Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.
Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton.
The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s next general meeting will be at noon Thursday, May 2, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Christy Wallace with the Ford County Public Health Department, who will have a variety of topics that she will be touching base on. Also speaking will be a representative of Syd’s & Sadie’s, a boutique that will be opening in the building in downtown Gibson City that had occupied New & Again Resale. Persons planning to attend the meeting were asked to contact Jackie Rusk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at jackie.rusk@gapho.org or 217-784-2249.
A mobile food pantry sponsored by Joliet Diocesan Catholic Charities is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the St. Mary & St. Joseph Parish Center, 150 N. Maple St., Paxton. Registration begins around 10 a.m. Persons coming to get food from the mobile food pantry are asked to bring a photo ID, proof of their current address (mail), the number of persons in their family and container(s) of food.
The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad No. 427 will be hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad and garlic bread. The meal is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Carryout orders will also be available but are not all-you-can-eat. The cost of the meal is $7.
The Elliott Amvets will hold a Family Night meal on Friday, May 3.
Gibson City’s townwide garage sales are scheduled for Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4.
Forrest’s spring townwide garage sales are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 3, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4. Maps of the individual garage sales will be available at the Casey’s General Store and post office in Forrest.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Fine Arts Festival will be Saturday, May 4, at the high school. An art show begins at 4 p.m., followed by a concert at 5 p.m. featuring performances by high school and junior high school students. The cost of admission to the concert is $5.
Mena’s Mercantile will hold a grand-opening celebration at its new location at 106 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4. The antique shop recently moved from 151 N. Market St.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale. In conjunction with the cookout, plants and seed packets will be given away and educational materials about gardening will be provided.
Marvin Lee and guest performers Maddie Flesner and Dyke Corson will present a country music show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St., Melvin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10, with children ages 12 and under entering for free. The Friends of the Melvin Library will be selling sandwiches, chips, homemade pies and drinks. For more information, people can call 217-388-2853.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Fine Arts Festival, featuring live music and refreshments, is set for Saturday, May 4, at the school, with art on display starting at 4 p.m. and performance showtime at 5 p.m. The cost of admission is $5.
The Bellflower Country Opry will hold its next country music show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Bellflower Community Center. Joining the Bellflower Opry band on stage will be guest performer Terry Smith. The cost of admission is $10. To make a reservation or for more information, people can call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493. Prior to the show, a meatloaf dinner will be served at 5 p.m. for a cost of $6.
The American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 150 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, at the Paxton Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St. Plans will be discussed for the group’s annual poppy sale in advance of Memorial Day weekend.
Loss of a Spouse — a two-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death — will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. The seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice from counselors, pastors and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group sharing time. Attendees will learn what to expect in the days ahead, how to handle loneliness, what to do with their spouse’s belongings, and how to find the strength to go on. Everyone who attends receives a booklet with more than 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild their life. For more information, people can call Bonnie at 217-784-5702 or email gcbiblec@gibsoncitybible.org.
Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce members are being invited to a Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Accolade Healthcare Paxton Senior Living, 450 E. Fulton St., Paxton. The event is a networking opportunity for chamber members and will feature appetizers, an open bar and a chance to win door prizes.
The Barn Keepers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at The Old Rugged Barn owned by Jo Morrison, located at 18808 N. 2000 East Road, Towanda. There will be a short meeting, followed by a time for attendees to ask any questions they might have. More information can be found at www.oldruggedbarn.com. The meeting is open to the public.
A Family Night meal will be held Friday, May 10, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6289, located at 122 S. Lott Blvd. in Gibson City. Served each month, from 5 to 7 p.m., will be fish and chicken dinners. Dine-in and carryout orders are available for purchase.
A Rules of the Road review course will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 10, at the Telecare building at 205 E. 3rd St., Gibson City.
Clara Peterson Elementary School’s annual spring carnival is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at PBL Eastlawn School’s blacktop. The carnival features games, inflatables, raffles, food and prizes. There is a free prize for the first 100 kids in fifth grade or under who attend. Tickets for carnival games cost 25 cents each or $5 for 25. Raffle tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six. A $5 wristband covers all three inflatables for up to four hours. In the event of inclement weather, the carnival will be moved inside PBL Eastlawn School. The carnival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Clara Peterson and PBL Eastlawn School’s Parent Involvement Team (PIT Crew). For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.
The Paxton Police Department’s shooting range will be open to the public for target practice, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11. The daily fee is $10 per person. The fee covers the person’s right to use the property and shooting targets, but people still need to provide their own gun, ammunition and ear and eye protection. Paxton police officers will be present to make sure people understand how to use their weapons safely. Once that is confirmed, persons will be allowed to shoot at the eight targets that will be set up. To be eligible to use the shooting range, adults must have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. Juveniles shooting a shotgun or .22-caliber rifle must have an owner’s safety identification card and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Any gun — with the exception of automatic weapons, which are illegal — will be allowed. Anyone who wants more information is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the band program at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Ford County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Water Tower Museum, located at 135 S. Market St. behind Paxton City Hall. The meeting will be an “antiques road show.” Attendees are asked to bring a historical item and tell the group about it. For more information, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-722-2227. The meeting is open to the public, and there is no charge for admission.
The movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be shown free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Melvin Community Hall.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck & Tractor Pull Association. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s annual Senior Awards Night is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in the high school’s commons area. Scholarships and awards will be presented to graduating senior students.
The Elliott Amvets will hold a mountain oyster fry at noon Saturday, May 25. Meals cost $10 per person and include mountain oysters, gizzards and livers. For more information, people can call 217-419-0247.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus #8229. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
Champaign County Pheasants Forever will join with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and Foosland Sportsmen’s Club to sponsor a Hunter Safety Field Day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Foosland Sportsmen’s Club, located along Illinois 47 five miles south of Gibson City, just south of the Sangamon River bridge. The event will satisfy the field day portion of the hunter safety training class required by the IDNR in order to buy an Illinois hunting license. Before attending the field day, participants must complete the online portion of the class, which is available at www.hunter-ed.com/illinois or www.huntercourse.com/usa/illinois. Participants will have an opportunity to shoot shotguns and .22-caliber rifles. Lunch will be provided. Space is limited to 30 participants. People can register by contacting Curt Sinclair at sinclair@illinois.edu or 217- 762-2741.
Paxton’s townwide garage sales will be held Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8. Residents can sign up for free to have their garage sales included on a map of the townwide sales. To do so, provide the sale address and the times the sale will be open by contacting Erica Grohler by May 25 at egrohler@gmail.com or 217-379-9174. The maps will be available on the morning of Friday, June 7, at the two Casey’s General Store locations and the Village Pantry in Paxton. The townwide sales, which annually feature about 100 garage sales, draw people from Indiana, Kankakee, Bloomington, Peoria and Champaign-Urbana.
The 67th annual Buckley and Buckley-Loda High School Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, June 8, at the 103 East in Buckley. Festivities include a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Classes marking anniversaries are encouraged to ask about reserve seating for their class. The cost to attend is $25 per person. Reservations are required by June 1 and may be made by calling the Buckley State Bank at 217-394-2531. For more information, people can contact Lori Epps at 217-840-0967.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Emergency Management Agency. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 15, at the Buckley Lake. Activities include: a 5K race/walk (7:30 a.m.), the Ladies Aid baked goods sale (9 a.m.), a fishing derby (8-10 a.m.), antique tractor show (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), golf cart parade (10:30 a.m.), tie-dye shirts (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), food stands (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), a dunk tank (11:30 a.m.), a tractor parade around the lake (noon), a 4-H coloring contest (noon to 2 p.m.), a “mountain climb” (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.), musical entertainment by DJ Miles (1 to 3 p.m.), a pie-eating contest (1 p.m.), bingo games (2 p.m.), egg race (1:30 p.m.), a Penny Hill activity (2 p.m.), a water-balloon toss (2:30 p.m.), kids tractor pull (3 p.m.) and a duck race on the lake (4:17 p.m.). Baseball games will be played throughout the day, as well as barrel train rides for younger kids.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
Saybrook’s annual townwide garage sales are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29. To register to have a sale plaaced on the map of the townwide sales, residents should call Pat at 309-475-6951 by June 22. There is a fee of $5. The event is sponsored by the Saybrook American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 427.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Inner Guard Widow Sons. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for a local toy drive organized by Kaye Harper. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The seventh annual Mid-Summer Fun Run, sponsored by the American Legion Riders Post 568 in Gibson City and the Ford County Old-Timers, will be held Saturday, July 13. The event starts at the Urbana VFW post with signups starting at 10:30 a.m. The ride leaves the VFW post at noon. Food, beverages and entertainment will be provided at the final stop, the Carter household. There will also be 50/50 drawings, live music, an auction, a bonfire after dark and free camping. Donations of $20 per person will be accepted for the poker run ($15 at the gate). All profits and donations will benefit local veterans in Champaign County. Participants must be at least 21 years old. For more information or to make a donation, contact Larry Carter (217-841-6357), Ted Kaiser (217-249-4556) or Steve Bemount (217-841-8181).
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the American Legion No. 568 Help Hometown Heroes program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Girl Scouts. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rainbow Girls. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Accolade Healthcare. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in its parking lot to help raise funds for a church camp. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Boy Scouts Troop No. 32 in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Association Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the GAB Women’s Group. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Toys for Tots program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions R Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.