The Fisher Free Book Exchange is open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. The exchange includes reading material as well as rummage tables. A tip jar is available to help keep the doors open. It is open to the public, and there are no cards to buy or fees to pay. For more information, people can call 217-897-6544.
Cheney’s Grove Township Library in Saybrook is offering registration for its 2019 summer reading program, with the theme “I Love Reading.” The summer reading program runs through July 31 at the library and is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as adults.
Tickets are being sold for the Melvin fire department’s annual raffle, which will award as prizes either $500 in cash or a choice of one of five guns or a gun safe. The drawing will be held June 29 in conjunction with the Ford County Fair’s demolition derby. Raffle tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at RTD Auto in Roberts at 217-395-2180, AHW in Melvin, BCS in Gibson City or from any Melvin firefighter.
The Fisher Free Book Exchange, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher, is open to residents of Fisher and the surrounding area. There are no cards to purchase or fees to pay. Hours are 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Cheney’s Grove Township Library in Saybrook is open from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 2 to 5 p.m. each Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum is open each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which specializes in Ford County history, is located at 135 S. Market St. behind Paxton City Hall. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-722-2227.
The Loda Sportsman’s Club is selling tickets for $2 each for a drawing to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The first-place prize is either a Savage Axis .308 rifle with scope or $500; the second-place prize is either a SCCY CPX1 9-mm semi-automatic pistol or $250; and the third-place prize is either a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol or $250.
Loda Township Library board meetings will be held at 5 p.m. in the library’s main reading room on July 15, Sept. 16 and Nov. 18 in 2019 and on Jan. 21 and March 16 in 2020. For more information, people can call the library at 386-2783.
The PBL Area Community Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at 785 S. Railroad Ave. in Paxton. The food pantry serves residents of the Paxton, Buckley and Loda communities.
A potluck dinner for persons over age 55 is held on the fourth Thursday of each month through October in Gibson City. It is held in the Senior Center at the South Park. Chicken and a cold drink are provided. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own dinnerware.
The Paxton Carnegie Library’s board of trustees will meet at the library at 7 p.m. June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Monday at the United Methodist Church, 219 S. Margaret St., Piper City. Visitors are always welcome to attend — including preteens, teens and adults, both male and female. Their first meeting is free. TOPS is a nonprofit, weight-loss support and wellness education organization with thousands of associate chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more at the weekly meetings. For details, people can call Brenda Hemp at 815-954-8835, visit www.tops.org or call TOPS headquarters at 800-932-8677.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. No meeting will be held in April; the next meeting is on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.
Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.
Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.
Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.
Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.
Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton.
The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s next general meeting will be at noon Thursday, June 6, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. A representative of Gibson City-based McNutt Consulting Services will be the guest speaker. Anyone interested in attending was asked to contact Jackie Rusk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, by emailing jackie.rusk@gapho.org or calling 217-784-2249.
The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad #427 will be hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7. Dinner includes salad and garlic bread. The cost of the meal is $7. Meals are all-you-can-eat when dining in. Carryout orders are also available but are not all-you-can-eat.
The Paxton Police Department’s shooting range will be open to the public for target practice, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8. The daily fee is $10 per person. The fee covers the person’s right to use the property and shooting targets, but people still need to provide their own gun, ammunition and ear and eye protection. Paxton police officers will be present to make sure people understand how to use their weapons safely. Once that is confirmed, persons will be allowed to shoot at the eight targets that will be set up. To be eligible to use the shooting range, adults must have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. Juveniles shooting a shotgun or .22-caliber rifle must have an owner’s safety identification card and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Any gun — with the exception of automatic weapons, which are illegal — will be allowed. Anyone who wants more information is asked to call Paxton police at 217-379-4315.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) is sponsoring a cookout from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at 3 W. Main St. in Piper City. People who wish to call in a large order are asked to call 815-954-8835.
Paxton’s townwide garage sales will be held Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8. Residents can sign up for free to have their garage sales included on a map of the townwide sales. To do so, provide the sale address and the times the sale will be open by contacting Erica Grohler by May 25 at egrohler@gmail.com or 217-379-9174. The maps will be available on the morning of Friday, June 7, at the two Casey’s General Store locations and the Village Pantry in Paxton. The townwide sales, which annually feature about 100 garage sales, draw people from Indiana, Kankakee, Bloomington, Peoria and Champaign-Urbana.
The 67th annual Buckley and Buckley-Loda High School Alumni Banquet is set for Saturday, June 8, at the 103 East in Buckley. Festivities include a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Classes marking anniversaries are encouraged to ask about reserve seating for their class. The cost to attend is $25 per person. Reservations were required by June 1 and could be made by calling the Buckley State Bank at 217-394-2531. For more information, people can contact Lori Epps at 217-840-0967.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Emergency Management Agency. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Upper Room Bible Church, located at 455 W. Orleans St. in Paxton, will host Vacation Bible School entitled “Camp Moose-on-the-Loose: Discovering God’s Forever Forgiveness” from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10-14. There will be Bible stories, music, skits, crafts, games and snacks. The VBS is open to children age 4 through fifth grade. Registration forms are available on the church’s website, www.upperroombible.org. Parents can download the form, fill it out and bring it with them on the first night. There is also pre-registration happening, with forms available at the church. The mission project this year is a “stuff the tent” project in keeping with the VBS’s theme. Campers are asked to bring in non-perishable items through the week, and the items will be donated to the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. For more information about the VBS, people can call the church at 217-379-4189.
The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual fish fry is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in the pavilion at Gibson City’s North Park. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Gibson City Community Band from 6 to 7 p.m. The menu includes all-you-can-eat fish, along with baked beans, coleslaw, macaroni salad, chips, bread and a drink. The cost of the meal is $5. Carryout orders will be available, as well. Dessert will be provided by the GCMS Band Boosters.
A mobile food pantry will be at the St. Mary & St. Joseph Parish Center, located at 150 N. Maple St. in Paxton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13. The mobile food pantry is sponsored by the Joliet Diocesan Catholic Charities. Persons receiving food are asked to bring photo identification, proof of their current address (mail, the number of persons in their family, and containers for food. Registration will begin around 10 a.m.
Gibson City’s citywide cleanup day is set for Saturday, June 15.
The Bellflower Country Opry’s next country music show — featuring guest performer Chris Krause — is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Bellflower Community Center, 202 Center St., Bellflower. Prior to the show, starting at 5 p.m., pork chop sandwich dinners with all of the trimmings will be available for purchase. To make a reservation for the show, people can call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493.
The Mad Hatter Tea Party will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15, at the Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton. The event is for kids in kindergarten through fourth grade. Reservations are required to be made in advance by calling 217-379-7028. Tickets cost $15 each. Children in attendance will have tea with Alice, The Mad Hatter and the rest of the cast of the Tri-County Players’ upcoming performance of “Wonderland,” as well as play games and learn a dance from the musical. They will also receive one free ticket to the “Wonderland” show.
The annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 15, at the Buckley Lake. Activities include: a 5K race/walk (7:30 a.m.), the Ladies Aid baked goods sale (9 a.m.), a fishing derby (8-10 a.m.), antique tractor show (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), golf cart parade (10:30 a.m.), tie-dye shirts (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), food stands (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), a dunk tank (11:30 a.m.), a tractor parade around the lake (noon), a 4-H coloring contest (noon to 2 p.m.), a “mountain climb” (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.), musical entertainment by DJ Miles (1 to 3 p.m.), a pie-eating contest (1 p.m.), bingo games (2 p.m.), egg race (1:30 p.m.), a Penny Hill activity (2 p.m.), a water-balloon toss (2:30 p.m.), kids tractor pull (3 p.m.) and a duck race on the lake (4:17 p.m.). Baseball games will be played throughout the day, as well as barrel train rides for younger kids.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
A Spaghetti Dinner and Comedy Night will be held Friday, June 21, at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Tickets cost $10 each or $18 per couple. Comedy will be presented by Tim Hawkins. For more information or to order tickets, people can call 217-784-8673 or email gcnewbeginnings@sbcglobal.net.
The Tri-County Players theater group will present “Wonderland! The Musical” on June 21-23 and June 28-30 at the Market Street Theater, 120 N. Market St., Paxton. The Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., while the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. To reserve a seat, people can call the theater at 217-379-7028. Walk-ins are welcome, as well. “Wonderland! The Musical” is an unbashedly silly adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” With a variety of genre of music and dance, it is an upbeat, coming-of-age story that audiences of all ages will adore. You’ll recognize some of your favorite familiar characters like Alice, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum and the Hatter, as well as a few unfamiliars as Alice takes one square at a time through Wonderland to become the next queen. The show is directed by Tammy Belanger and choreographed by Brandon Irish and Sherilyn McIntyre. The cast is comprised of Isabella Martinez, Michael Soltis, Layla Ostendorf, Gareth Latimer, Keegan M., Abby Wosrtell, Braden S., Gracelyn Goodberg and Makayla Hiners.
BCTGM Local 325G in Gibson City is holding its annual chicken and fish fry for current and retired members of the AFGM and BCTGM from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Gibson City.
The University of Illinois Extension’s Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners will hold an open house at the Idea Garden outside the Onarga Public Library, located at 209 W. Seminary Ave. in Onarga, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22. The Idea Garden will be showing off its summer beauty during the open house, and Master Gardeners will be there to entertain, inform and empower attendees to beautify their home landscape. There will also be children’s activities offered inside the library. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about beekeeping and pollinators, weed control, composting and all types of gardening on display at the Idea Garden. People planning to attend who need reasonable accommodations are asked to call Amanda at 217-333-7672.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living will be hosting a community garage sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29. The nursing home is located at 450 E. Fulton St. in Paxton. Donations of items for the event are being accepted.
The Iroquois County Historical Society will hold its annual Garden Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. The organization is seeking vendors who would like to participate. Vendors who offer any of the following are being sought: plants, garden art, flower garden accessories, artwork, sculptures, signs, garden clothing, purses, stained glass, repurposed and recycled art/items, photography, wood crafts, antiques, homemade jewelry, baked goods and approved home party items. Vendors offering produce are also needed. Anyone interested in being a part of the event is asked to call the museum office at 815-432-2215 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Saybrook’s annual townwide garage sales are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29. To register to have a sale placed on the map of the townwide sales, residents should call Pat at 309-475-6951 by June 22. There is a fee of $5. The event is sponsored by the Saybrook American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 427.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Inner Guard Widow Sons. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
Rankin’s Fourth of July celebration will be held Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, at Centennial Park on the village’s southwest side. Events on July 5 include antique tractor, four-wheel truck and stock farmer tractor pulls at 6 p.m., as well as a beer tent from 4 p.m. to 1 p.m. and food stands from 3 to 10 p.m. Events on July 6 include food stands (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), a beer tent (11 a.m. to 1 a.m.), an adult water-ball fight (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), various music acts (noon to 2 p.m.), a cake walk for people of all ages (2 to 3 p.m.), a kids water-ball fight (3 p.m.), kids games and activities including a pie-eating contest, watermelon seed spitting contest, joke-telling contest, seek-and-find game, egg tossing contest and pig calling contest (5 to 7 p.m.), musical entertainment by DJ Sound Explosions (9 p.m. to midnight) and a fireworks display (about 9 p.m.).
The band 90’s Daughter will perform in concert on Saturday, July 6, in downtown Gibson City. The concert is sponsored by Gibson Area Hospital and the Corn Belt Shrine Club. An opening act will perform starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by 90’s Daughter performing starting at 8 p.m. There is a $5 cover fee. Ribeye sandwiches will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Live Like Jay Scholarship Fund. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School class of 1994 will hold its 25-year class reunion that evening, as well. It was the first graduating class after consolidation of the communities.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for a local toy drive organized by Kaye Harper. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Sibley Business & Historical Association will hold Sibley Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in Sibley. Included will be an oldies musical concert by Chicago area musician Skip Griparis, who was the lead guitarist for Olivia Newton-John earlier in his career. Griparis will perform at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Sullivant Township Hall. Seating will be limited. For tickets, people can call 630-341-0910. Also, a classic car display will be located in the business and park area. Car show exhibitors will be provided advance access to the concert. To register or for more information about the car show, people can contact Don Meyer at 815-474-2656. Walking/tram tours of Sibley’s historical sites will be available, as well. For more information about the tours, people can call 217-745-2583 or 217-249-2377. Food and drink vendors will be available, as well.
The annual Sibley Burr Oaks Area Tractor Drive is set for Sunday, July 7, with proceeds benefitting the Ford County Relay for Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Participants will be driving tractors on a predetermined route in memory and honor of loved ones afflicted by cancer and cancer survivors. There will also be a raffle that will award the winner the choice of a pedal tractor or $200 in cash. Raffle tickets cost $2 each or $5 for three. For more information, people can contact Russ Tjarks at 217-745-2377 or 217-249-2377.
The seventh annual Mid-Summer Fun Run, sponsored by the American Legion Riders Post 568 in Gibson City and the Ford County Old-Timers, will be held Saturday, July 13. The event starts at the Urbana VFW post with signups starting at 10:30 a.m. The ride leaves the VFW post at noon. Food, beverages and entertainment will be provided at the final stop, the Carter household. There will also be 50/50 drawings, live music, an auction, a bonfire after dark and free camping. Donations of $20 per person will be accepted for the poker run ($15 at the gate). All profits and donations will benefit local veterans in Champaign County. Participants must be at least 21 years old. For more information or to make a donation, contact Larry Carter (217-841-6357), Ted Kaiser (217-249-4556) or Steve Bemount (217-841-8181).
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Gibson City Through the Years Historical Walk is set for Sunday, July 21, in the pavilion at Gibson City’s North Park, with proceeds going toward the city’s sesquicentennial celebration in 2021. The event features historical local characters and businesses being portrayed, including Dale W. McMillen from Central Soya, Stephen S. McCall from Gibson City Canning, Henry Hager from Hager Lumber, Elmo Meiners from M&W Gear and a lifeguard from the Gibson City pool. Tickets cost $10 each, with free entry for children age 15 and younger. Ticket sales start July 1 and are available for purchase at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the American Legion No. 568 Help Hometown Heroes program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Girl Scouts. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rainbow Girls. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Accolade Healthcare. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in its parking lot to help raise funds for a church camp. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Boy Scouts Troop No. 32 in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Association Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Paxton Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the GAB Women’s Group. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Toys for Tots program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.
The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions R Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.