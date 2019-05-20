PAXTON — Nashville recording artist Jerrod Niemann will headline the eighth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival’s free concert on the night of Saturday, Sept. 21.
Opening for Niemann on a stage set up in front of City Hall on downtown’s Market Street will be fellow country musician Johnny McGuire starting at 7 p.m.
Niemann was secured as the headlining act after the musician organizers originally had in mind was forced to cancel, according to Alan Meyer, president of the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, which is sponsoring the popular fall festival.
Niemann last October released his fourth studio album and his first for Curb Records, “This Ride.” Niemann’s forthcoming, upbeat single, “I Got This,” is co-written by hitmakers Rodney Clawson (Luke Bryan), Josh Osborne (Sam Hunt) and Luke Dick (Eric Church).
Niemann’s last album, “High Noon,” features the hit “Drink to That All Night,” which also spun a remix with Pitbull. His chart-topping major-label debut, “Judge Jerrod & the Hung Jury,” hit the New York Times’ Top 10 Albums of 2010, and it was followed by hits “What Do You Want” and “Lover, Lover.”
While general admission to the Sept. 21 concert is free, party-pit passes can be purchased at paxtonchamber.com.
More information about the festival and concert is also available at the website.
Last year, the festival’s concert was headlined by country music star Dylan Scott, who attracted a crowd estimated to be around 3,000 to 4,000 people.
The all-day festival not only includes the concert but also a wide variety of food and beverage vendors, a cornhole tournament, children’s activities and, of course, the barbecue cookoff.