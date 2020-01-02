GIBSON CITY — A Winter Wine Down event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, to raise funds for Gibson City’s sesquicentennial to be celebrated in 2021.
Annual fundraising events from 2016 to 2019 have recognized some of Gibson City’s pioneers, notable citizens and businesses. For the 2020 event, the city wants to promote its current businesses and celebrate the end of winter with a fun event. Attendees will visit their favorite Gibson City businesses and discover some new shops along the way.
Participating businesses are asked provide wine or non-alcoholic beverages and a bite-sized snack.
Tickets will cost $20 each and will be sold prior to the event and on the day of the event.
On the day of the event, tickets will be taken by committee members outside the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce office, where wrist bands, cards and wine glasses will be issued.
Cards will list the participating businesses with a space provided for a store representative to initial prior to the attendee being served. Card holders must also have the event’s wine glass and wrist band to be served.
The suggested beverage serving is 1 ounce. An average bottle of wine is 25 ounces.
The goal is to sell 200 tickets (approximately seven to eight bottles of wine per business).
Card holders will be asked to keep their purchase receipts from participating businesses, and for every $10 spent they will receive an entry for a prize drawing.
All of the money earned during the event will go toward the sesquicentennial celebration.