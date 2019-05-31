MELVIN — The Ford County Fair will be held Sunday, June 23, through Saturday, June 29, at the fairgrounds in Melvin.
The schedule follows:
Sunday, June 23 — Horse show (10 a.m.); home economics entries received (2-5 p.m.); jackpot breeding gilt show (5 p.m.).
Monday, June 24 — Junior class hog show with an open show following the junior show (8 a.m.); home economics entries received (8-10:45 a.m.); judging of home economics, junior and ag products entries (noon); queen pageant (7 p.m.); petting zoo in the commercial building (all day).
Tuesday, June 25 — Rides open (6 p.m.; $10 armbands for the first 250; $20 per armband after the first 250); talent show in the dance building (6:30 p.m.); lumberjack show (7 p.m.); petting zoo in the commercial building (all day).
Wednesday, June 26 — Junior beef show (9 a.m.); Sally the Clown/face painting (3-9 p.m.); Little Mister & Miss Pageant in the dance building (5:30 p.m.); rides open (6 p.m.); Martin Xtreme Racing supercross (7 p.m.); petting zoo in the commercial building (all day).
Thursday, June 27 — Open class and junior sheep show (8 a.m.); open beef show (9 a.m.); junior rabbit show (9 a.m.); registration for children’s tractor pull in the dance building (5:30-6 p.m.); rides open (6 p.m.); children’s tractor pull in the dance building (6 p.m.); Illiana Truck & Tractor Pull in the grandstand (6 p.m.); petting zoo in the commercial building (all day).
Friday, June 28 — Rides open (6 p.m.; rides included in concert ticket price); Montgomery Gentry and Mitchell Tenpenny perform in concert (7:30 p.m.); Feudin’ Hillbillys perform in beer tent after the concert until midnight; petting zoo in the commercial building (all day).
Saturday, June 29 — Open class goat show (9 a.m.); rabbit show (9:30 a.m.); poultry show (11 a.m.); all exhibits released (1-2 p.m.); rides open (6 p.m.); lawn mower and demolition derby in the grandstand (6 p.m.); Off the Wall performs in the beer tent after the demolition derby; dance in the dance building featuring music by Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians with Al Pierson (8-11 p.m.); petting zoo in the commercial building (all day).