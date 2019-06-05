MELVIN — Whether your talent is in photography, cooking, art or gardening, the Ford County Fair offers a number of exhibit classes people can enter for a chance to win a blue ribbon and prize money.
Classes are offered for people of all ages, including junior classes for kids through 18 years of age. There are even men-only baking classes to enter. Livestock classes are also available.
Monday, June 17, is the deadline for all junior and open show entries at this year’s fair. Entries may also be brought to the secretary’s office on the fairgrounds in Melvin between noon and 4 p.m. June 17. Entry information and entry blanks can be found at fordcountyfair.org.
June 17 is also the deadline for entries in the fair’s Little Miss & Mister Pageant. Entry forms, as well as the address for submitting Little Miss & Mister entries, can also be found on the fair’s website.
Entry fees must accompany entry blanks. If entry fees are not paid by the June 17 deadline, the entries will be returned to the exhibitor. Entries should be sent to Jane Meyer, 1795 N. 1800 E Road, Thawville, IL 60968, and must be received or postmarked by June 17.
For additional information, people can email fordcofair@hotmail.com.