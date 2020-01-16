PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School FFA chapter’s 32nd annual Farm Toy Show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the high school in Paxton.
In addition to featuring numerous vendors selling farm toys, the event includes a silent auction, door prizes, a pedal tractor pull event at noon, a concession stand and lunch available for purchase. There will also be farm toy displays, with trophies awarded for best of show and best display.
Prior to the event, 100 one-sixteenth-scale models of a Minneapolis Moline U Gas tractor will be sold by the FFA chapter for $65 apiece, plus $15 for postage and handling. The highly detailed model tractors — which feature rubber tires and metal rims — will be shipped after Feb. 14. Order forms are available by calling Jim Biggs at 217-822-1160.
For more information about the event, people can also contact Biggs.