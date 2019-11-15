GIBSON CITY — The Exploring New Worlds Art Show will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City. In this 45-minute show for kids, artist Dan Gogh uses magic, storytelling and art from around the world to promote interest in both fiction and nonfiction reading.
In other library news:
➜ The Illinois Worknet Center will offer an orientation for persons interested in receiving assistance with obtaining employment and job training at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the library.
➜ Teens who stop by the library after school on Monday, Nov. 25, to check out a book will also be treated to pizza while they read and study. Pizza is served to teens every fourth Monday of the month.
➜ The library will be closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will be closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving.
➜ A class that will teach participants to create a decorative “Christmas countdown” will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the library. There is a small fee, and registration is required. People can sign up at the circulation desk.
➜ A class that will teach participants to make wood-slice ornaments will be offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the library. There is a small fee, and registration is required. People can sign up at the circulation desk.
➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.
➜ The library accepts the following items for recycling, free of charge: used eyeglasses, hearing aids, cell phones, aluminum tabs and cartridges for printers.
➜ Newly acquired books include: “Nothing More Dangerous” by Allen Eskensm, “A Stranger on the Beach” by Michele Campbell, “Christmas Gathering” by Anne Perry, “Final Option” by Clive Cussler, “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark, “Noel Street” by Richard Paul Evans and “Smoke Screen” by Terri Blackstock.
➜ New DVDs include: “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and “The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3.”