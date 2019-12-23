PAXTON — The Tri-County Players will hold auditions for their next play, “The Last Séance” by Herb Hassler, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton.
Three men and six women are needed to fill roles. To audition, people need to read excerpts from the play.
Persons selected for the cast will begin practicing on Monday, Jan. 6. Practices will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The show will be performed Feb. 14-16 and Feb. 21-23.
For more information or to set up a different time to audition, people can contact Tammy Belanger at 217-766-1174.