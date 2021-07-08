LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe Arts Federation invites artwork submissions for Curiosity Cabinet, an exhibition of oddities, science, and superstitions.
Selected artworks will be on view Nov. 5-24 at the Tippecanoe Arts Federation. The deadline to submit artwork for consideration is September 15, 2021.
Inspired by the traditional cabinets of wonder, Curiosity Cabinet will exhibit the work of artists who are inspired by all things odd. Two- and three-dimensional artwork is sought for an installation that showcases work in the veins of fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture.
Artists wishing to apply should submit an online Entry Form no later than 5 pm (EST) on September 15, 2021.
Exhibition Timeline
- Submission Deadline: September 15, 2021, 5 pm (EST)
- Artist Notification: September 30, 2021
- Artwork Delivery to TAF: October 25 – 29, 2021
- Exhibition Opening Reception: November 5, 2021
- Exhibition on View November: 5 – 24, 2021
- Artwork Pick Up: November 29 – December 2, 2021
Artist Eligibility
This opportunity is open to any artist who lives or works in the counties of Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Jasper, Newton, Montgomery, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren, and White.
Displayed artwork may be any 2-D or 3-D media. Eligible media include, but are not limited to: drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, oil/chalk pastels, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, assemblage, digital art, collage, metal work, jewelry design, fiber/textile art, wood work, and contemporary craft.
Evaluation Criteria
While TAF hopes to display a diverse range of artwork through the Curiosity Cabinet exhibition, space may be limited depending on the number of entries received. Therefore, TAF will use the following criteria when selecting pieces for this exhibition:
1. Artistic Merit – The submitted artwork’s relevance to the exhibition’s theme and the level of originality in its concept and expression.
2. Technical Skill & Execution – the submitted artwork’s commitment to or experimentation with a specific technique; does the artist successfully utilize the technique(s) and media they have chosen?
3. Professionalism – The extent to which the artist’s entry form is complete and accurate; the quality of the artwork image(s) submitted.
4. Suitability – The submission is reasonably appropriate for all audiences and exhibition in a public setting.
Submission Instructions
Artists wishing to apply should submit an online Entry Form no later than 5 pm (EST) on September 15, 2021. Please note each artist is limited to five (5) images per submission.
This exhibition will be in the Northwest Gallery at the Wells Community Cultural Center, which is owned and operated by the Tippecanoe Arts Federation.
Located at the heart of the Lafayette-West Lafayette Community at 638 North St., the building serves as an anchor facility for the state-designated Tippecanoe Arts & Cultural District. A gift from Dr. Albert Wells to the City of Lafayette in 1926, this building served for many years as the main branch of the Tippecanoe County Public Library.
Featuring three galleries, the Wells Community Cultural Center is now the hub of art resources and opportunities for the Greater Lafayette Community and North Central Indiana region.
In addition to exhibition space, the Wells Building serves as multi-use cultural facility providing area artists and arts organizations with performance, rehearsal, meeting and storage space. The purpose of the TAF Galleries is to provide opportunities for artists from north central Indiana to display their original artwork.
For more information, contact Ann Fields Monical, chief operating officer, Tippecanoe Arts Federation, at 765-423-2787 or email coo@tippecanoearts.org.