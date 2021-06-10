NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair is inviting artists to take part in a plein air event the week of July 10.
The event will culminate with an artist reception and silent auction on Thursday, July 15.
Plein air painting or “en plein air” is a French expression meaning “in the open air,” and refers to the act of painting outdoors.
Prior to painting or drawing, artists must get their blank canvases, paper, or boards rubber stamped at the Domestic Arts building between July 10-15 to ensure the work is being done the week of the fair.
Artists may create works on the fairgrounds or anywhere in Newton County. The subject matter is up to the individual – landscape, buildings, flowers, animals, people, etc. Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.
The artist reception Thursday afternoon in the Green Building is open to the public and lasts from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Artists must have their works ready to display by 3 p.m. and will need to provide their own easel(s).
Twenty-five percent of the silent auction proceeds will go to support the fair, with 75-percent for the artist.
For more information, contact Fine Arts Superintendent Leigh Littiken at (317) 507-5608 via call or text or email her at leighd12@gmail.com.