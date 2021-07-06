The Hoopeston Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in a downtown business Saturday.
HPD officers were dispatched to the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe, at 112 E. Main St., at approximately 1:23 p.m. Saturday for an armed robbery report.
According to a press release from Police Chief Jim DeWitt, Hoopeston Police located and detained Matthew M. Hofer, 38, of Hoopeston, while investigating the crime.
Hofer was detained and subsequently arrested on a preliminary charge of armed robbery.
He is currently in custody on an $150,000 bond.