By Greg Flint
Baseball:
2A – Sectional 38 – Delphi
Game 1: Seeger 11, Western Boone 2 – WP: Nick Turner
Game 2: Lafayette Central Catholic 6, Clinton Prairie 3
Game 3: Seeger 3, Lafayette Central Catholic 2 – WP: Khal Stephen
Game 4: Delphi 14, Fountain Central 2 (5 inn)
Game 5 – Championship: Delphi 7, Seeger 3
Seeger ends the season with a record of 21-5.
-----
2A – Sectional 44 – Southmont
Game 1: Parke Heritage 11, South Putnam 5 – WP: C Davis
Game 2: North Putnam 3, Cloverdale 1
Game 3: Parke Heritage 8, Southmont 3 – WP: J Bouffard
Game 4 – Championship: Parke Heritage 11, North Putnam 1 – WP: C Davis
2A – Cascade Regional
Game 1: University 12, Centerville 5
Game 2: Parke Heritage 12, Knightstown 5 – WP: unknown
Game 3 – Championship: University 8, Parke Heritage 2
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 16-11.
-----
1A – Sectional 53 – Riverton Parke
Game 1: Covington 13, Attica 8 – WP: Brooks Nicely
Game 2: North Vermillion 6, Faith Christian 4 – WP: Aidan Hinchee
Game 3: Riverton Parke 9, Covington 0 – WP: Derek Lebron
Game 4 – Championship: Riverton Parke 10, North Vermillion 0 (5 inn) – WP: CJ O’Dell
1A – Carroll Regional
Game 1: Cowan 3, Union City 0
Game 2: Riverton Parke 5, Clinton Central 3
Game 3 – Championship: Cowan 9, Riverton Parke 3
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 22-10.
=====
Golf — Boys:
ATTICA SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Greencastle 322, 2 – Southmont 357, 3 – Parke Heritage 376,
4 – South Vermillion 381, 5 – Crawfordsville 384, 6 – Seeger 387, 7 – Fountain Central 402,
8 – North Montgomery 408, 9 – Covington 412, 10 – North Putnam 437, 11 – Attica 465
A: Dusty Marlatt 104, Ian Wellmaker 119, Antonio Jerkins 120, Bradley Sisk 122, Brayden Inman 125
Cov: Nolan Potter 72, Jacob Holycross & Isiah McCarty 112, Layton Wooster 116, Peyt Shoemaker 123
FC: Nathan Summers 97, Jacob Keeling 99, Wesley Jackson & Matt York 103, Jaylin Payne 104
PH: Landen Stewart 83, Evan James 87, Tony Wood 99, Kayleb Price & Sutton Ramsay 107
Seg: Dalton Snoeberger 85, Nolan Lloyd 90, Thomas Lemming 105, Kaiden Clark 107,
Logan Hedgecock 112
SV: Joel Cunning 87, Tucker Higgins 92, Aiden Halterman 97, Luke Higgins 105, Jared Panagouleas 106
Medalist: Potter (Cov) 72.
Potter (Cov) 72 and Snoeberger (Seg) 85 advance to the Washington Regional as individuals.
Parke Heritage advances to the Washington Regional as a team.
-----
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: 1 – South Vermillion 375, 2 – Fountain Central 386/106, 3 – Seeger 386/116,
4 – Parke Heritage 386/119, 5 – Covington 403, 6 – Attica 500
A: Wellmaker, 116, Marlatt 124, Jerkins 126, Sisk 134
C: Potter 73, Royce 99, McCarty 115, Holycross 116, Wooster 117
FC: York 91, Keeling & Summers 98, Jackson 99, Payne 106
PH: Stewart 85, James 86, Wood 103, McVey 112, Ramsey 119
Seg: Snoeberger 84, Lloyd 95, Hedgecock 100, Lemming 107, Clark 116
SV: Panagouleas 89, T Higgins 91, Cunning 96, Halterman & L Higgins 99
Medalist: Potter (Cov) – 73
All-WRC: Potter (Cov) 73, Snoeberger (S) 84, Stewart (PH) 85, James (PH) 86, Panagouleas (SV) 89,
T Higgins (SV) 91, York (FC) 91, Lloyd (S) 95
=====
Softball:
ICGSA Softball 1A/2A All-State Teams:
1st Team: Mackenzie Mackey (Jr/SV), Allison Schawitsch (Sr/SV)
2nd Team: Morgan Cooksey (So/Seg)
3rd Team: Riley Shrader (Jr/Seg)
-----
2A Regional & Semi-state at Forest Park:
Regional game: South Vermillion 7, Speedway 1 – WP: unknown
SS game 1: Union County 5, South Vermillion 3
SS game 2: Sullivan 7, South Ripley 5
SS game 3 – Championship: Sullivan 9, Union County 8
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 22-2.
-----
1A Regional & Semi-state at Frankfort:
Regional game: North Vermillion 6, Sheridan 4 – WP: Emily Fitzwater
SS game 1: Cowan 5, North Vermillion 0
SS game 2: Northfield 5, South Central 3
SS game 3 – Championship: Northfield 3, Cowan 2
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 16-11.
=====
Tennis – Girls:
KOKOMO INDIVIDUAL DOUBLES REGIONAL
Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (Cov) def Frantz & Sullivan (Mississinewa) 6-4, 7-6
Engle & Taylor (Cov) def Brouillette & Love (Lafayette Central Catholic) 7-5, 7-5 – Championship
Engle & Taylor advance to the State Doubles Finals on June 11-12.
They are the first Covington girls’ team to ever do so.
=====
Track – Girls:
STATE TRACK
100H: 1 – Mehringer (Forest Park) 14.35, 20 — Tressa Senesac (BC) 15.94