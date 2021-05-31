Baseball:
3A – Sectional 20 – Northwestern
Game 1: Peru 3, Western 1
Game 2: Twin Lakes 4, Benton Central 1
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 11-12-1.
-----
3A – Sectional 25 – North Montgomery
Game 1: Lebanon 1, Crawfordsville 0
Game 2: North Montgomery 6, South Vermillion 4
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 12-7.
-----
2A – Sectional 38 – Delphi
Game 1: Seeger 11, Western Boone 2 – WP: Nick Turner
Game 2: Lafayette Central Catholic 6, Clinton Prairie 3
Game 3: Seeger vs Lafayette Central Catholic
Game 4: Delphi vs Fountain Central
Game 5 – Championship: TBD
-----
2A – Sectional 44 – Southmont
Game 1: Parke Heritage 11, South Putnam 5 – WP: C Davis
Game 2: Cloverdale vs North Putnam
Game 3: Southmont vs Parke Heritage
Game 4 – Championship: TBD
-----
1A – Sectional 53 – Riverton Parke
Game 1: Covington 13, Attica 8 – WP: Brooks Nicely
Game 2: Faith Christian vs North Vermillion
Game 3: Riverton Parke vs Covington
Game 4 – Championship: TBD
=====
Golf - Boys:
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 196, PARKE HERITAGE 198, ATTICA 232
A: not listed
FC: Jackson 45, Payne 47, York 50, Keeling, Linville & Summers 52
PH: Stewart 46, Wood 47, Price 52, McVay 53
=====
Softball:
3A – Sectional 20 – Twin Lakes
Game 1: Northwestern 11, Maconaquah 0
Game 2: Western 8, Peru 1
Game 3: Benton Central 12, West Lafayette 0 (5 inn) – WP: Kimberly Cummings
Game 4: Northwestern 12. Twin Lake 2 (6 inn)
Game 5: Western 9, Benton Central 1
Game 6 – Championship: Northwestern 19, Western 7 (6 inn)
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 19-5.
-----
2A – Sectional 38 – Delphi
Game 1: Western Boone 6, Southmont 1
Game 2: Seeger 11, Clinton Prairie 1 – WP: Morgan Cooksey
Game 3: Western Boone 6, Delphi 1
Game 4 – Championship: Western Boone 8, Seeger 1
Seeger ends the season with a record of 20-4.
-----
2A – Sectional 44 – North Putnam
Game 1: South Putnam 12, Greencastle 0
Game 2: South Vermillion 4, Parke Heritage 3 – WP: unknown
Game 3 South Vermillion 8, South Putnam 5 – WP: unknown
Game 4: North Putnam 5, Cloverdale 1
Game 5 - Championship: South Vermillion 5, North Putnam 2 – WP: unknown
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 9-16.
South Vermillion travels to face Speedway in regional play.
-----
1A – Sectional 53 – Lafayette Central Catholic
Game 1: Fountain Central 4, Lafayette Central Catholic 1 – WP: Kacey Kirkpatrick
Game 2: Riverton Parke 4, Faith Christian 2 – WP: Arial Wright
Game 3: North Vermillion 8, Attica 6 – WP: Emily Fitzwater
Game 4: Covington 16, Fountain Central 3 (5 inn) – WP: Briley Peyton. Grand slam: Emily Holycross.
Game 5: North Vermillion 10, Riverton Parke 9 – WP: Fitzwater
Game 6 – Championship: North Vermillion 7, Covington 1 – WP: Fitzwater
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 8-19.
Attica ends the season with a record of 10-11.
Covington ends the season with a record of 11-16.
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 8-18.
North Vermillion hosts Sheridan in regional play.
=====
Tennis – Girls:
CRAWFORDSVILLE REGIONAL
Covington 3, Crawfordsville 2
1S: Grace Wright (Cov) def Hale 6-0, 6-0
2S: Nai’a Pettit (Cov) def McLean 1-6, 6-5, 6-4
3S: Rohr (CRV) def Halle Grady 6-0, 6-0
1D: Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (Cov) def McGrady & Hudson 6-1, 6-0
2D: Klingbeil & Widmer (CRV) def Cory Reynolds & Daisy Goeppner 6-2, 4-6, 6-2
With the win, Covington advanced to a Regional Final for the first time since 1994.
Sullivan vs Cov – Regional Championship
Sullivan 4, Covington 1
1S: Burkhart (S) def Wright 6-1, 6-1
2S: Chickadaunce (S) def Pettit 6-2, 6-1
3S: Smith (S) def Grady 6-0, 6-2
1D: Engle & Taylor(C) def Francis & Sisil 6-0, 6-4
2D: Baker & Lueking (S) def Reynolds & Goeppner 6-1, 6-2
Engle & Taylor defeated Jillian Gregg & Grace Ramsey of Parke Heritage to win the individual
doubles sectional title. With the win, they advance to the Kokomo Individual Regional on June 5.
=====
Track – Boys:
BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Bloomington N 116, 2 – Terre Haute N 60, 3t – Bloomington S & Sullivan 46,
5 – Terre Haute S 40, 6 – Springs Valley 30.58, 7t – Charleston & Paoli 24, 9 – North Putnam 23,
10 – Jeffersonville 19, 11 – Martinsville 18, 12t – Brown Co, Jennings Co & Seymour – 17,
15 – Northview 16, 16 – Linton-Stockton 14, 17t – Austin & Bedford N Lawrence 12,
19t – Edgewood & Southwestern 10, 21t – Eastern Greene & Mitchell 9, 23 – White River Valley 6,
24t – Greencastle, South Vermillion & West Vigo 5, 27 – Madison 4,
28t – Scottsburg & Silver Creek 3, 31t – Owen Valley & South Putnam 1
Individual results (1st and WRC if WRC) – top 3 advance to State, * = beat seed time/measurement:
100m: 1 – Newby (Sul) 10.97, 9 – Joel Gooch (PH) 11.53*
200m: 1 – Newby (Sul) 22.29, 7 – Dalton Peyton (SV) 23.51*
4x100R: 1 – Sullivan 43.37,
8 – Parke Heritage (Jacob Ramsey, Gooch, Nas McNeal, Jake Roberts) 45.12*
Discus: 1 – Collins (THN) 154-11, 6 – Joey Shew (SV) 137-11*
High Jump: 1 – Murphy (BtonN) 6-04, 13 – McNeal (PH)
-----
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Carmel 115, 2 – Brownsburg 66, 3 – Harrison 50.5, 4 – Plainfield 49,
5 – Hamilton SE 48, 6 – Fishers 45.5, 7 – Zionsville 44, 8 – Noblesville 43, 9 – Avon 27,
10 – West Lafayette 23, 11 – Westfield 20, 12 – Mooresville 19, 13 – McCutcheon 16,
14 – Lafayette Jeff 15, 15 – Danville 13, 16 – Twin Lakes 7, 17t – Cascade & Southmont 5,
19 – Guerin Catholic 4, 20t – Tri-West Hendricks & University, 22 – Covington 2, 23 – Delphi 1
Individual results (1st, BC, WRC if BC/WRC) – top 3 advance to State, * = beat seed time/measurement:
100m: 1 – Czajkowski (Har) 10.84, 13 – Rayce Carr 11.61*, 16 – Ethan Hernandez (S)
200m: 1 – Czajkowski (Har) 21.60, 14 – Carr (S) 23.19*, 16 – Justice Johnson (BC)
400m: 1 – Schafer (Car) 48.01, 14 – Johnson (BC)
800m: 1 – Castillo (Fish) 1:53.68. DNF: Hernandez (S)
1600m: 1 – Satterfield (HSE) 4:20.20, 16 – Kolton Pearson (S)
3200m: 1 – Mathison (Car) 9:05.98, 15 – Hayden Kler (FC)
110H: 1 – Colquitt (Brown) 14.07, 13 – Jacob Lewellen (BC), 14 – Dan Adams (FC) 16.87*,
16 – Luke Adams (FC) 17.02*
300H: 1 – Colquitt (Brown) 37.61, 15 – D Adams (FC) 43.45*, 16 – L Adams (FC) 44.15*
4x100R: 1 – Carmel 41.79, 12 – Seeger (Scott Smith, Hernandez, Peyton Chinn, Carr) 45.28*,
14 – FC (Austin Pickett, L Adams, Layne Lynch, Isaac Gayler) 47.49*
4x400R: 1 – Carmel 3:21.79, 15 – Benton Central (runners unknown)
4x800R: 1 – Fishers 7:46.33,
14 – BC (Daniel Freeland, Owen Kottkamp, Harrison Wealing, Johnson) 8:50.92*
Discus: 1 0 DeCoursey (Zville) 171.06, 13 – Carter Edney (NV) 121-07*,
14 – Brock Thomason (S) 118-07*, 15 – Evan Mak Hoffman (BC)
High Jump: 1 – Gilkerson (Plain) 6-08, 7 – Savion Waddell (Cov), 12 – Bradley Lewsader (Cov)
Long Jump: 1 – Colquitt (Brown) 22-06.25. Fouls: Gabe Coffman (S)
Shot Put: 1 – Tanona (Zville) 53-11.50, 12 – Matthew Jackson (NV) 41-06*, 13 – Atticus Blank (NV)
=====
Track – Girls:
BLOOMINGTON NORTH REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Bloomington South 87.25, 2 – Bloomington North 86, 3 – TH South 48,
4 – Charlestown 43.5, 5 – Edgewood 40, 6 – Martinsville 32.25, 7 – TH North 33,
8t – Seymour & West Vigo 26, 10 – North View 22, 11 – Jeffersonville 21, 12 – Eastern Pekin 18.25,
13 – Linton-Stockton 15.25, 14t – Brownstown Central & Paoli 15, 16 – South Putnam 13,
17 – Brown County 10, 18t – Madison Consolid. & Shawe Memorial 9, 20 – White River Valley 8,
21 – Silver Creek 7, 22 – Bedford N Lawrence 6.5, 23 – Greencastle & South Vermillion 6,
25 – Salem 5, 26 – Shakamak 4, 27 – Crothersville & Eastern Green Bloomfield 3,
29 – Jennings County 2, 30 – Cloverdale 1
Individual results (1st and WRC if WRC) – top 3 advance to State, * = beat seed time/measurement:
400m: 1 – Davis (BtownS) 56.70, 7 – Claire Kendrick (SV) 1:02.11*
High Jump: 1 – Fehribach (Paoli) 5-03.00, 5 – Torie Williams (SV) 5-01.00*
-----
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Noblesville 77, 2 – Hamilton SE 66, 3 – Carmel 62, 4 – Zionsville 54, 5 – Fishers 51,
6 – Harrison 50, 7 – Brownsburg 39, 8 – Westfield 34, 9 – Plainfield 28, 10 – Lebanon 25,
11 – Hamilton Heights 23, 12 – Mooresville 18, 13 – Benton Central 17, 14 – Avon 15,
15 – McCutcheon 13, 16 – West Lafayette 12, 17 – Lafayette Jeff 7, 18t – Guerin & N White 6,
20 – Cascade 5, 21 – Carroll 4, 21 – Tri-County 3, 23t – Danville, Faith Christian & Monrovia 2,
26t – Clinton Prairie, Seeger, Western Boone - 1
Individual results (1st, BC, WRC if BC/WR) – top 3 advance to State, * = beat seed time/measurement:
100m: 1 – Scally (Fishers) 12.30, 14 – Ava Sayre (BC), 15 – Areria Ancil (S)
200m: 1 – Scally (Fishers) 25.04, 9 – Sayre (BC),
400m: 1 – Lohmeyer (Harrison) 57.81, 4 – Sayre (BC), 15 – Avah Watson (S)
800m: 1 – Lynch (Brownburg) 2:13.75, 11 – Allison High (S), 14 – Adrien Senesac (BC)
1600m: 1 – Hill (HSE) 4:52.72. Injury scratch: Hadessah Austin (S)
3200m: 1 – Christie (Carm) 10:35.17, 10 – Janell Robson (BC), 12 – Jennifer Romero (S)
100H: 1 – Siefert (Nob) 15.09, 3 – Tressa Senesac (BC), 14 – Mikayla Thomas (NV)
300H: 1 – Siefert (Nob) 45.21, 6 – T Senesac (BC) 47.80*
4x100R: 1 – Zionsville 47.98, 13 – Seg (Izzi Puterbaugh, Emily Smith, Paige Laffoon, Ancil) 52.82*
(school record, old record 52.60 hand-timed converts to 52.84-52.94 FAT run in 1982 by
Lucas, Snider, Tanner and Johnson),
15 – North Vermillion (Savannah Pollard, Megan Davis, Thomas, Lauren Ellis) 54.04*
4x400R: 1 – Zionsville 3:56.99, 14 – Seg (Ancil, High, Austin, Watson)
4x800R: 1 – Carmel 9:18.92, 8 – Seg (High, Austin, Libby Smith, Romero) 9:53.69* (school record,
Old record 9:58.14 at 2021 sectional, same four runners)
Discus: 1 – Alexander (Nob) 127-05.00, 13 – Sierra Rice (BC) 96-09.00*, 14 – Carlee Musser(BC)
High Jump: 1 – Hassan (Nob) 5-05.00, 6 – T Senesac 5-01*
Long Jump: 1 – Nazarov (Zionsville) 18-08.00, 15 – Laffoon (S)
Shot Put: 1 – Harris (Har) 41-10.25, 15 – Musser (BC) 32-10.50*, 16 – Rice (BC) 32-01.00*
Tressa Senesac of BC advances to the state meet in the 100m hurdles.