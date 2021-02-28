Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 75, Attica 38
Benton Central 63, Logansport 47
Crawfordsville 74, Benton Central 59
Parke Heritage 64, Southmont 54
Riverton Parke 79, Dugger Union 54
Seeger 70, North Vermillion 24
South Newton 55, Attica 51
South Vermillion 59, Riverton Parke 53
South Vermillion 70, Shakamak 67 (2 OT)
Terre Haute South 86, Riverton Parke 59
West Vigo 51, Fountain Central 41
Swimming – Boys:
PLAINFIELD DIVING REGIONAL
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only):
Diving: 1 – Holden Higbie (Danville) 542.85, 15 – Max Hedgecock (Seg), 16 – Keith Wilson (BC),
20 – Jake Moller (Seg)
Wrestling – Frosh/Soph State:
Boys 120 - Waylon Frazee (FC)
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Frazee def Nathan Anderson (Columbus East) 9-0 MD
Round 3: Frazee def Ethan Holloway (Rochester Community) 10-4
Round 4: Griffin Ingalls (Fishers) def Frazee 1-0 UTB
Frazee ties for 5th place
Boys 132 – Gabe Clay (SV)
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Dylan Heath (Carroll) pinned Clay 3:33
Boys 145 – Bo Rice (Att)
Round 1: Wayne Wells IV (Garrett) pinned Rice 3:33
Boys 182 – Ray Townsend (Att)
Round 1: Townsend def Braxton Schaefer (Heritage Hills) 5-3
Round 2: Alex Deming (Rochester Community) pinned Townsend 3:50
Boys 285 – Braeden Haddock (Att)
Round 1: Hosia Smith (Indianapolis Cathedral) def Haddock 4-3
Girls 101 – Mitzy Arizmendi (Att)
Round 1: Kylie Smith-Foster (Greenfield Central) pinned Arizmendi 0:40
Round 2: Bye
Round 3: Kirsten Cortez (Lake Central) pinned Arizmendi 2:11
Arizmendi finishes 5th in her weight class
Girls 143 – Maggie Branstetter (Att)
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Elly Janovsky (Lake Central) pinned Branstetter 0:24
Round 3: Branstetter def Aly Black (North Miami) 4-3
Round 4: Kaylee Miles (TH South) def Branstetter 8-3
Branstetter finishes 4th in her weight class.