Baseball:
Benton Central 16, South Newton 7 – WP: Casey Hallenbeck
Clinton Prairie 7, Covington 0
Clinton Prairie 15, Covington 4 (6 inn)
Covington 17, North Vermillion 0 (5 inn) – WP: Conlan Moore
Covington 20, North Vermillion 4 (5 inn) – WP: Trace Hammer
Delphi 7, Benton Central 3
Delphi 11, Fountain Central 1 (5 inn)
Fountain Central 10, Bethesda 0 (5 inn) – WP: Lukas Miller – no hitter, 13 Ks, 1 BB
Fountain Central 18, Attica 8 (6 inn) – WP: AJ Hall
Parke Heritage 3, Sullivan 1 – WP: Noble Johnson
Parke Heritage 5, Greencastle 4 (8 inn) – WP: Riley Ferguson
Riverton Parke 12, Faith Christian 0 (5 inn) – WP: Pierson Barnes
Riverton Parke 7, Sullivan 2 – WP: Derek Lebron
Seeger 11, Attica 0 (5 inn) – WP: Jace Ware
Seeger 12, Attica 0 (5 inn) – WP: Khal Stephen – 14Ks
South Vermillion 11, North Central 1 (6 inn) – WP: Drake Richardson
South Vermillion 3, West Vigo 2 (11 inn) – WP: Blake Boatman
=====
Softball:
Attica 8, Fountain Central 0 – WP: Lanee Greenwood – 13 Ks
Benton Central 12, Delphi 6 – WP: Kimberly Cummings
Covington 22, Fountain Central 6 (6 inn) – WP: Zoe Badger
North Vermillion 8, Covington 6 – WP:
North Vermillion 10, Covington 0 (5 inn) – WP:
Northview 12, Parke Heritage 0 (5 inn)
Pioneer 3, Benton Central 1
Seeger 12, Attica 0 (5 inn) – WP: Morgan Cooksey
Seeger 8, Attica 3 – WP: Chloe Sheets
South Vermillion 3, Paris IL 1 – WP: unknown
Terre Haute North 12, Riverton Parke 2
=====
Tennis – Girls:
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE MEET
Singles Semifinals:
#1 – Grace Wright (C) def #5 – Haley Webb (FC) 6-2, 6-1
#2 – Chloe Rippy (SV) def #3 – Lillie Fishero (FC) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
Singles Championship:
#1 – Grace Wright (C) def #2 – Chloe Rippy (SV) 6-1, 6-0
Double – Championship (Monday)
#1 – Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def #2 Lexy Gilman & Livy Gilman (SV) 6-1, 6-2
Engle, Fishero, Gillman, Gillman, Rippy, Taylor, Webb & Wright are All-WRC.
WRC Regular season team champion: Covington under Coach Terry Field
The Covington team was named Academic All-State.
-----
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Covington 4, Seeger 1
1S: Wright (C) def Addison Shrader 6-0, 6-1
2S: Nai’a Pettit (C) def Gwyn Stephen 6-1, 6-0
3S: Kaylee Brown (S) def Halle Grady 6-1, 6-4
1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def Madeline Hays & Ellen McDonald 6-0, 6-0
2D: Daisy Goeppner & Cora Reynolds (C) def Peyton Wilson & Ashlyn Simpson 6-0, 6-3
Fountain Central 3, Benton Central 2
1S: Fishero (FC) def Jenna Fleming 6-2, 6-0
2S: Webb (FC) def Kinlyn Yadon 6-1, 6-0
3S: Angela Gonzalez (FC) def Sophie Cobb 6-3, 2-6, 6-2
1D: Lilly Cobb & Devan Plummer (BC) def Paige Scheurich & Emily Jimenez 6-3, 6-4
2D: Emma Besse & Paige Creek (BC) def Tyler Bowling & Marylee Muniz
Covington 5, Attica 0
1S: Wright def Rheann Seward 6-0, 6-0
2S: Pettit def Christa Garriott 6-0, 6-0
1D: Engle & Taylor def Ella Peterson & Jordyn Riegle 6-0, 6-0
3S, 2D: Won by Covington by forfeit
Covington 4, Fountain Central 1 – Championship
1S: Wright (C) def Fishero 6-2, 6-1
2S: Pettit (C) def Webb 6-4, 6-4
3S: Gonzalez (FC) def Grady 6-0, 6-3
1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def Scheurich & Jimenez 6-2, 6-2
2D: Goeppner & Reynolds (C) def Bowling & Muniz 6-1, 6-2
Covington advances to face Crawfordsville in the Crawfordsville Regional.
=====
Track – Boys:
TERRE HAUTE NORTH SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – TH North 145.5, 2 – TH South 142, 3 – Sullivan 72, 4 – Northview 69.5,
5 – North Putnam 45, 6 – West Vigo 40, 7 – South Vermillion 32.5, 8 – Parke Heritage 21,
9 – Greencastle 15, 10 – South Putnam 13.5, 11 – Clay City 13, 12 – North Central 7,
13 – Riverton Parke 5, 14 – Cloverdale 3
Individual results (1st and WRC) – top 3 advance to Regiona:
100m: 1 – Newby (Sul) 11.16, 5 – Gooch (PH), 8 – Payton (SV), 10 – Natale (SV), 25 – Robertson (RP)
200m: 1 – Newby (Sul) 22.54, 5 – Payton (SV), 11 – Gooch (PH), 18 – Cox (RP)
400m: 1 – Clifford (NP) 50.54, 6 – Hightower (RP), 14 – Cowen (SV), 15 – Schimmel (SV),
19 – Burns (RP), 20 – Crum (PH)
800m: 1 – Light (THS) 1:57.13, 12 – Roberts (PH), 13 – Maclaren (SV), 15 – Downing (SV),
17 – Mager (RP), 24 – Robertson (RP)
1600m: 1 – Light (THS) 4:27.14, 11 – Mager (RP), 14 – Harris (PH), 15 – Bush (SV), 21 – Lacy (PH),
22 – Foltz (SV), 24 – Kuckwich (RP)
3200m: 1 – Gadberry (THN) 9:52.43, 18 – Royer (SV), 19 – Fleener (PH), 20 – Hayes (PH)
110H: 1 – Bender (THS) 14.83, 7 – Ramsey (PH), 14 – Ferguson (SV), 15 – Utterback (SV),
17 – King (PH)
300H: 1 – Garcia (NP) 40.79, 7 – Ramsey (PH), 16 – Utterback (SV), 17 – King (PH),
19 – Robertson (RP), 20 – Ferguson (SV)
4x100R: 1 – Sullivan 44.04, 5 – Parke Heritage, 10 – Riverton Parke
4x400R: 1 – TH South 3:29.21, 8 – Parke Heritage, 10 – Riverton Parke
4x800R: 1 – TH North 8:05.99, 5 – South Vermillion, 7 – Riverton Parke
Discus: 1 – Collins (THN) 142-08, 2 – Shew (SV), 6 – Mancourt (SV), 11 – Ramsey (PH),
19 – McConnell (RP), 22 – Shouse (RP), 25 – Engle (PH)
High Jump: 1 – Dean (THN) 6-00.00, 2 – McNeal (PH), 4 – Bush (SV), 13 – York (PH), 16t – Cox (RP)
Pole Vault: 1 – Bell (Sul) 13-00.00
Long Jump: 1 – Bender (THS) 20-02.50, 9 – Natale (SV), 12 – Hightower (RP), 15 – Cox (RP),
20 – Dowd (PH), 23 – King (PH)
Shot Put: 1 – Smock (THS) 46-07.50, 4 – Shew (SV), 5 – Mancourt (SV), 19 – Engle (PH),
20 – McConnel (RP), 22 – Gillooly (PH)
=====
Track – Girls:
TERRE HAUTE NORTH SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – TH South 134.5, 2 – TH North 131, 3 – Northview 86.5, 4 – West Vigo 68,
5 – Greencastle 45, 6 – South Putnam 37.5, 7 – South Vermillion 29, 8 – Clay City 26,
9 – North Central 24, 10 – Cloverdale 19, 11 – North Putnam 10, 12 – Parke Heritage 6.5,
13 – Sullivan 4, 14 – Riverton Parke 3
Individual results (1st and WRC only) – top 3 advance to Regional:
100m: 1 – Jones (THS) 12.61, 12 – Foltz (SV), 13 – Jeffers (PH), 23 – Robertson (RP)
200m: 1 – Welker (WV) 26.21, 6 – Kendrick (SV), 15 – Foltz (SV)
400m: 1 – DeGroote (WV) 1:00.78, 3 – Kendrick (SV), 16 – Taylor (SV), 17 – Stutler (RP)
800m: 1 – Miller (Nview) 2:26.36, 12 – Mager (RP), 13 – Cohee (SV), 21 – Pate (SV)
1600m: 1 – Hayes (Nview) 5:19.22, 12 – Kramer (PH), 20 – Mager(RP)
3200m: 1 – Hayes (Nview) 11:59.29, 15 – Wanninger (SV)
100H: 1 – Jones (THS) 15.21, 12 – Klyaic (SV), 15 – Barger (PH)
300H: 1 – Jones (THS) 47.96, 10- Klyaic (SV)
4x100R: 1 – TH South 50.32, 8 – South Vermillion, 9 – Parke Heritage
4x400R: 1 – WVigo 4:10.79
4x800R: 1 – Northview 10:00.68, 6 – Riverton Parke
Discus: 1 – Clark (THN) 111-11, 4 – Freed (SV), 7 – Cohee (SV), 15 – Miller (PH), 16t – Everson (PH) &
Peterson (RP), 27 – Burns (RP)
High Jump: 1 – Turner (THN) 5-02.00, 3 – Williams (SV), 6t – J Smith (PH), 13t – Edwards (RP),
15 – Cohee (SV)
Long Jump: 1 – Trigg (GC) 16-06.50, 8 – Klyaic (SV), 20 – Edwards (RP), 21 – Campbell (RP),
23 – McMichael (PH)
Pole Vault: 1 – Loftus (THS) 9-06.00
Shot Put: 1 — Clark (THN) 40-10.00, 4 – Magazi (SV), 5 – Stultz (PH), 10 – Clodfelter (PH),
13 – Freed (SV), 25 – Peterson (RP), 26 – Robertson (RP)