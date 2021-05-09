Baseball:
Benton Central 15, South Newton 2 (6 inn) – WP: Justin Tucker
Benton Central 6, Twin Lakes 4 – WP: Connor Hall
Covington 3, Riverton Parke 2 (10 inn) – WP: Dane Gerling
Danville IN 9, South Vermillion 8
Fountain Central 11, Attica 0 (5 inn) – WP: Lukas Miller
Fountain Central 5, North Putnam 4 – WP: Carson Eberly
Georgetown 11, North Vermillion 3
Georgetown 15, North Vermillion 5 (5 inn)
North Putnam 7, Fountain Central 3
North Vermillion 12, Traders Point 9 – WP: Adam Milewski
Riverton Parke 6, Covington 1 – WP: CJ O’Dell
Riverton Parke 20, North Vermillion 0 (5 inn) – WP: Derek Lebron
Riverton Parke 11, North Central 0 (5 inn) – WP: Pierson Barnes
Seeger 11, Covington 1 (5 inn) – WP: Khal Stephen
Seeger 7, Covington 5 – WP: Jace Ware
Seeger 10, Parke Heritage 0 (5 inn) – WP: Nick Turner
Seeger 5, Parke Heritage 0 – WP: Stephen
South Vermillion 9, Parke Heritage 4 – WP: Drake Richardson
South Vermillion 13, Parke Heritage 4 – WP: Blake Boatman
South Vermillion 10, Danville 6 – WP: Dallas Craft, SV: Jayce Dalbey
Twin Lakes 7, Benton Central 2
Basketball - Women:
Naomi McDaniel, a former Attica player, now playing for Parkland College was
named to the All-MWAC (Mid-west Athletic Conference) first team and to the
NJCAA Region 24 first team.
Golf – Boys:
COVINGTON 194, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 203
C: Potter 39, Royce 49, McCarty 51, Shumaker 55, Holycross 59, Wooster 64
FC: York 48, Jackson 50, Linville 51, Keeling & Summers 54, Kirkpatrick 57
COVINGTON INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Parke Heritage 375/111, 2 – Crawfordsville 375/117, 3 – Brebeuf JV 377,
4 – Western Boone 385, 5 – Benton Central 390, 6 – Fountain Central 399, 7 – North Montgomery 406,
8 – Seeger 409, 9 – Covington 416, 10 – McCutcheon 435, 11 – Clinton Prairie 447, 12 – Cascade 453,
13 – Bethesda Christian 477, 14 – Attica 482
Individual scores (BC & WRC):
Attica: Mandeville 117, Marlatt 118, Alenduff 122, Jerkins 125, Wellmaker 137
Benton Central: Sarault 88, Goodman 98, Crisp 100, Waber 104, Honn 109
Covington: Potter 72 (medalist), McCarty 108, Royce 117, Holycross 119, Shumaker 127
Fountain Central: Jackson 95, Keeling 98, Linville 102, York 104, Summers 106
Parke Heritage: James 83 (tie 2nd), Stewart 86, Price 102, McVay 104, Ramsey 111
Seeger: Snoeberger 86, Lloyd 93, Hedgecock 109, Lemming 121, Girdler 131
Softball:
Attica 11, North White 10 – WP: not given
Benton Central 14, West Lafayette 3 (5 inn) – WP: Braelynn Hattendorf
Benton Central 11, Bremen 0 (5 inn) – WP: Megan Asher
Benton Central 3, Faith Christian 1 – WP: Hattendorf
Benton Central 2, Lowell 1 – WP: Kimberly Cummings
Benton Central 4, Eastern 3 – WP: Asher
Covington 11, Riverton Parke 6 – WP: Zoe Badger
Dugger Union 8, Riverton Parke 6
Fountain Central 4, Attica 2 – WP: Kacey Kirkpatrick
North Vermillion 8, Riverton Parke 0 – WP: Emily Fitzwater
North Vermillion 10, Georgetown 0 (5 inn) – WP: Fitzwater
North Vermillion 14, Georgetown 3 – WP: Haley Hamilton
Pioneer 4, Benton Central 1
Riverton Parke 14, Greencastle 4 (5 inn) - WP: unknown
Riverton Parke 7, Covington 3 – WP: unknown
Seeger 10, Covington 0 (5 inn) – WP: Morgan Cooksey – perfect game with 12 Ks
Seeger 10, Covington 1 – WP: Cooksey
Seeger 4, Parke Heritage 0 – WP: Cooksey
Seeger 4, Parke Heritage 1 – WP: Cooksey
South Vermillion 9, Terre Haute North 1 – WP: unknown
West Vigo 15, Parke Heritage 2 (5 inn)
Canceled: Traders Point at North Vermillion
Tennis – Girls:
Covington 4, South Vermillion 1
1S: Grace Wright (C) def Chloe Rippy 6-2, 6-1
2S: Nai’a Pettit (C) def Jessica Servis 6-0, 6-0
3S: Dree Wilson (SV) def Halle Grady 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)
1D: Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Lexy & Livy Gilman 6-2, 7-5
2D: Cora Reynolds & Daisey Goeppner (C) def Samantha Sexton & Hannah Servis 6-4, 6-3
Crawfordsville 3, Fountain Central 2
1S: Lillie Fishero (FC) def Hale 6-4, 7-5
2S: McLean (Cvl) def Haley Webb 7-6(0), 6-4
3S: Rohr (Cvl) def Angela Gonzalez 6-0, 6-3
1D: Paige Scheurich & Emily Jimenez (FC) def McGrady & Hudson 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
2D: Klingbeil & Widmer (Cvl) def Tyler Bowling & Marylee Muniz 6-4, 6-4
South Vermillion 3, Seeger 2
1S: Rippy (SV) def Addison Shrader 6-4, 6-2
2S: Gwyn Stephen (S) def Servis 6-0, 6-0
3S: Kaylee Brown (S) def Wilson 6-3, 6-3
1D: Gilman & Gilman (SV) def Ellen McDonald & Maddy Hays 6-0, 6-0
2D: Sexton & Servis (SV) def Peyton Wilson & Ashlynn Simpson 6-1, 6-1
NORTH MONTGOMERY INVITATIONAL
Team finishes: 1 – Covington (4-0), 2 – North Montgomery, 3 – Danville, 4 – Seeger
Covington 5, Seeger 0
1S: Wright def Shrader 6-1, 6-1
2S: Pettit def Stephen 6-1, 6-2
3S: Grady def Brown 7-5, 7-5
1D: Engle & Taylor def McDonald & Hays 6-0, 6-0
2D: Goeppner & Reynolds def Wilson & Simpson 6-0, 6-0
Covington 4, Danville 1
1S: Wright (C) def Rinehart 6-0, 6-0
2S: Pettit (C) def S Ward 6-0, 6-3
3S: O’Brien (D) def Grady 6-2, 6-2
1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def McDuffee & Herald 6-1, 6-2
2D: Goeppner & Reynolds (C) def Kirk & D Ward 6-0, 6-2
Covington 4, North Montgomery 1
1S: Wright (C) def Greenlee 6-3, 6-3
2S: Pettit (C) def Turner 6-1, 6-0
3S: DeSmet (NM) def Grady 6-0, 6-0
1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def Davis & Guard 6-4, 6-2
2D: Goeppner & Reynolds (C) def Engels & Hudson 6-2, 6-2
=====================================================================================
Track – Boys:
SEEGER 74, SOUTH NEWTON 56, OAKWOOD 7
Individual results (1st and Seeger only):
100m: 1 – Ethan Hernandez (S) 12.04, 3 – Rayce Carr, 5 – Brock Thomason, 6 – Nate Reynolds
200m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 24.35, 2 – Carr, 4 – Gabe Coffman, 5 – Reynolds
400m: 1 – Simmons (SN) 57.28
800m: 1 – Ronk (Oak) 2:22.32, 4 – Gus Frasch, 5 – Dontae Taylor, 7 – Hadden Eller
1600m: 1 – Kolton Pearson (S) 5:06.18, 4 – Taylor, 5 – Frasch
3200m: 1 – Konner Brenner (S) 12:04.05
110H: 1 – Jesse Smith (S) 19.28, 2 – Peyton Chinn, 5 – Elijah Reynolds, 6 – Cody Waling
300H: 1 – J Smith (S) 48.37, 2 – Chinn, 5 – Waling, 6 – Reynolds
4x100R: 1 – Seeger 48.42, 3 – Seeger-B
4x400R: 1 – Seeger 4:07.57, 3 – Seeger-B
4x800R: 1 – South Newton 10:05.48, 2 – Seeger
Discus: 1 – Thomason (S) 117-05, 3 – Jesse Wolber, 4 – Gage Zenor, 5 – Tytus Lathrop,
8 – Alex Childers, 9 – Justin Allison, 10 – Hunter Frodge, 12 – Ryley Nern, 13 – Owen Smith,
15 – Logan Linton, 16 – Carter Marshall
High Jump: 1 – Sammon (SN) 5-08.00, 2 – Coffman 5-06.00
Long Jump: Canceled due to wet track conditions.
Shot Put: 1 – Thomason (S) 35-03.50, 2 – Wolber 35-03.00, 3 – Marshall, 4 – Chinn, 6t – O Smith,
8 – J Allison, 10 – Zenor, 11 – Linton, 13 – Lathrop, 15 – Childers, 16 – Nern, 17 – Frodge
BANKS OF THE WABASH TOURNAMENT
Team Scores: 1 – South Vermillion 90, 2 – Parke Heritage 71, 3 – Riverton Parke 39,
4 – North Vermillion 26
Individual results:
100m: 1 – Joel Gooch (PH) 11.65, 2 – Dalton Payton (SV), 3 – Sam Natale (SV), 4 – Aedon King (PH),
5 – Owen Burns (NV), 6 – Evan Naylor (NV), 7 – Wyatt Robertson (RP)
200m: 1 – Payton (SV) 24.78, 2 – Gooch (PH), 3 – Natale (SV), 4 – Cody Tryon (NV), 5 – Naylor (NV),
6 – Carson Cox (RP)
400m: 1 – Trysten Hightower (RP) 56.65, 2 – Brier Cowen (SV) 58.14, 3 – Austin Burns (RP),
4 – Aidan Crum (PH), 5 – Braden Schimmel (SV), 6 – Tryon (NV), 7 – Nas McNeal (PH)
800m: 1 – Thomas Downing (SV) 2:23.54, 2 – Bryce McLaren (SV), 3 – Jake Roberts (PH),
4 – Clint Mager (RP), 5 – Blake Harris (PH), 6 – Luke Robertson (RP)
1600m: 1 – C Mager (RP) 5:16.31, 2 – Joey Foltz (SV), 3 – Harris (PH), 4 – Knic Royer (SV),
5 – Garrett Kuckewich (RP), 6 – Matthew Lacy (PH)
3200m: 1 – Royer (SV) 1:30.59, 2 – Tony Tucker (NV), 3 – Ethan Fleener (PH, 4 – Luke Hays (PH),
5 – Nolan Williams (SV)
110H: 1 – Jacob Ramsey (PH) 18.09, 2 – King (PH), 3 – Gregory Ferguson (SV),
4 – David Utterback (SV)
300H: 1 – Ramsey (PH) 46.88, 2 – Joey Shew (SV), 3 – King (PH), 4 – W Robertson (RP),
5 – Ferguson (SV)
4x100R: 1 – PH (Ramsey, Gooch, McNeal, Roberts) 46.97, 2 – SV (Payton, Natale, Utterback, Shew),
3 – MV (Naylor, Tryon, Burns, Carter Edney),
4 – RP (Seth McConnell, Burns, Matthew Mullins, Daniel Valdes)
4x400R: 1 – RP (Hightower, Burns, McConnell, Mullins) 3:59.06,
2 – PH (Roberts, McNeal, Gooch, Crum), 3 – SV (Schimmel, Utterback, Cowen, Bradley Oliver),
4 – NV (Atticus Blank, Evan Galloway, Aiden Hinchee, Rowan Thomas)
4x800R: 1 – SV (Foltz, Downing, Schimmel, McLaren) 9:26.61,
2 – PH (Roberts, Franco Alongi, Lacy, Harris), 3 – RP (Jace Sills, Kuckewich, C Mager, Robertson)
4 – NV (Tucker, Galloway, Thomas, Hinchee)
Discus: 1 – Shew(SV) 135-09, 2 – Ramsey (PH), 3 – Edney (NV), 4 – Jeremiah Ziebart (NV),
5 – James Mancourt (SV), 6 – McConnell (RP), 7 – Justin Shouse (RP), 8 – Aaron Shockey (PH)
High Jump: 1 – Luke Bush (SV) 5-06.00, 2 – McNeal (PH), 3 – Ty York (PH), 4 – Mullins (RP).
No height: Cox (RP)
Long Jump: 1 – Hightower (RP) 17-05.75, 2 – Natale (SV), 3 – Naylor (NV), 4 – Cox (RP),
5 – Max Dowd (PH), 6 – Burns (NV), 7 – King (PH), 8 – Cowen (SV)
Shot Put: 1 – Blank (NV) 42-04.00, 2 – Shew (SV), 3 – Mancourt (SV), 4 – Matthew Jackson (NV),
5 – McConnell (RP), 6 – CD Engle (PH), 7 – Shouse (RP), 8 – Shockey (PH)
=====================================================================================
Track – Girls:
SEEGER 74, SOUTH NEWTON 30, OAKWOOD 22
Individual results (1st and Seeger only):
100m: 1 – Areria Ancil (S) 13.97, 2 – Emily Smith, 4 – Abby Monroe, 8 – Gracie Garrison
200m: 1 – Ancil (S) 29.62, 3 – E Smith, 6 – Monroe, 8 – Allyson Thornsbrough, 11 – Joey Salts,
12 – Garrison
400m: 1 – Allison High (S) 1:04.34
800m: 1 – Avah Watson (S) 2:38.18, 4 – Lauren McBride, 5 – Emma Hays, 6 – Jenny Velazquez,
7 – Kenli Hetrick
1600m: 1 – Morris (Oak) 5:45.59, 2 – Watson, 3 – Nataleigh Yarborough, 4 – McBride,
7 – Leah Kirkpatrick, 8 – Hays, 10 – Hetrick
3200m: 1 – Libby Smith (S) 12:37.63
100H: 1 – Izzi Puterbaugh (S) 18.89, 2 – Berlyn Guminski, 3 – Abby Barger, 4 – Thornsbrough,
5 – Salts
300H: 1 – Puterbaugh (S) 55.26, 2 – Guminski, 3 – Barger
4x100R: 1 – Seeger 56.00, 4 – Seeger-B
4x400R: 1 – Oakwood 4:53.39, 2 – Seeger
4x800R: 1 – Seeger 11:14.44
Discus: 1 – Cragun (SN) 71-10.00, 2 – Kendall Kknsop 70-04.00, 4 – Mary Greene, 5 – Abby Clem,
6 – Saige Knosp, 7 – Leah Kirkpatrick, 9 – Garrison, 10 – Natalie Warrick
High Jump: 1 – Glassburn (SN) 5-00.00
Long Jump: Canceled due to wet track conditions.
Shot Put: 1 – Krug (SN) 32-08, 2 – S Knosp, 3 – K Knosp, 4 – Greene, 5 – Kirkpatrick,
7 – Warrick, 8 – Clem, 9 – L Smith
BANKS OF THE WABASH TOURNAMENT
Team Scores: 1 – South Vermillion 95, 2 – North Vermillion 75, 3 – Parke Heritage 28,
4 – Riverton Parke 23
Individual results:
100m: 1 – Claire Kendrick (SV) 13.46, 2 – Abby Foltz (SV), 3 – Savannah Pollard (NV),
4 – Megan Davis (NV), 5 – Rylee Mathews (PH), 6 – Peyton Robertson (RP)
200m: 1 – Kendrick (SV) 29.43, 2 – Foltz (SV), 3 – Pollard (NV), 4 – Lauren Ellis (NV),
5 – Jade Smith (PH), 6 – Carly Harpold (PH)
400m: 1 – Kendrick (SV) 1:06.77, 2 – Ava Stutler (RP), 3 – Mya Taylor (SV), 4 – Ettie Myers (NV),
5 – Brianna VanSickle (PH)
800m: 1 – Emily Mager (RP) 2:59.77, 2 – Michaela Cohee (SV), 3 – Sydney Kramer (PH),
4 – Emma Pender (NV), 5 – Isabella Pate (SV)
1600m: 1 – Kramer (PH) 6:28.84, 2 – Haley Wanninger (SV), 3 – Mager (RP), 4 – Autumn Vore (NV),
5 Page (SV)
3200m: 1 – Wanninger (SV) 14:49.42, 2 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV)
100H: 1 – Mikayla Thomas (NV) 17.47, 2 – Mikaitlyn Klyaic (SV), 3 – Torrie Williams (SV),
4 – Megan Cain (NV), 5 – Ava Barger (PH)
300H: 1 – Kylaic (SV), 2 – Thomas (NV), 3 – Williams (SV), 4 – Cain (NV), 5 – Alison Nicholas (PH)
4x100R: 1 – NV (Thomas, Davis, Ellis, Pollard) 57.19,
2 – SV (Klyaic, Matlea Smith, Taygan Wright, Foltz), 3 – PH (Nicholas, Smith, Harpold, Bailey Jeffers),
4 – RP (Dylyn Edwards, Issy Campbell, Peyton Robertson, Mia Bunner)
4x400R: 1 – NV (Davis, Pollard, Vore, Ellis) 5:04.21, 2 – SV (Foltz, Williams, Taylor, Wright),
3 – RP (Campbelll, Bunner, Mager, Stutler)
4x800R: 1 – RP (Edwards, Campbell, M Bunner, Stutler) 12: 18.35,
2 – SV (Wanninger, Natalie Silver, Cohee, Harley Bunner), 3 – NV (Hazelwood, Pender, Vore, Myers)
Discus: 1 – Brookelyn Brown (NV) 87-02, 2 – Tycee Crabtree (NV), 3 – Madison Freed (SV),
4 – Jasmyne Everson (PH), 5 – Cassie Miller (PH), 6 – Cohee (SV), 7 – Lindsey Peterson (RP),
8 – Robertson (RP)
High Jump: 1 – Williams (SV) 5-02.25, 2 – J Smith (PH), 3 – Cohee (SV), 4 – Edwards (RP).
No height: Harpold (PH)
Long Jump: 1 – Klyaic (SV) 13-08.50, 2 – Thomas (NV) 13-07.00, 3 – Davis (NV), 4 – Rylee Noce (PH),
5 – M Smith (SV), 6 – Edwards (RP), 7 – Katie McMichaels (PH), 8 – Campbells RP)
Shot Put: 1 – Crabtree (NV) 29-06.00, 2 – Braylee Brown (NV), 3 – Ella Stultz (PH), 4 – Freed (SV),
5 – Ozofu Magaji (SV), 6 – Ashley Clodfelter (PH), 7 – Peterson (RP), 8 – Robertson (RP)