Cross Country – Boys:
Team: 1 – Attica 15. No team scores: Covington & North Vermillion
Indiv: 1 – Mason Duprey (C) 21.17, 2 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 3 – Sam Hemp (A), 4 – Averey Powell (A),
5 – Landon Wesch (NV), 6 – Sam Hiller (A), 7 – Moses Ray (A), 8 – Elliot Rosswurm (A),
9 – Pierce Whiteman (C)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Team: 1 – Attica 15. No team scores: Covington and North Vermillion
Indiv: 1 – Bailey Duncan (C) 26.07, 2 – CeCe Rice (A), 3 – Briana Shelton (A), 4 – Maddie Black (A),
5 – Morgan Burchett (NV), 6 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV), 7 – Ettie Myers (NV), 8 – Emilee Jean (A),
9 – Natalee Jean (A)
=====
Football:
Covington 46, Attica 14
North Central 30, Riverton Parke 6
Parke Heritage 58, North Vermillion 26
Rensselaer 48, Benton Central 18
Sheridan 21, Seeger 0
South Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21
=====
Soccer – Boys:
North Putnam 2, Covington 0
-----
Benton Central 4, Lafayette Central Catholic 0
BC: Goals: 2 – Keane Gerlach, 1 – Chase Brummett & Daniel Freeland; Saves: 9 – Brylan Hedden
Assists: 2 – C Hardebeck, 1 – Gerlach & RJ Martinez
-----
Bismarck-Henning 5, Covington 2
Cov: Goals: 1 — Austin Stein & Bradley Lewsader
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 5, Southmont 0
Covington 9, North White 0
Faith Christian 1, Covington 0
Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Benton Central 0
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Wabash River Conference Singles Championship
Match 14: #1 Evan Norton (C) def #5 Christian Holland (S) 6-2, 6-2
Match 15: #2 Calvin Springer (C) vs #3 Evan James (PH) 6-2, 6-1
Match 16 – Championship: #1 Norton (C) def #2 Springer 6-2, 6-3
-----
Wabash River Conference Doubles Championship
Match 9: #1 Myles Potter & Nolan Potter (C) def #4 Drew Holland & Shawn Grady (S) 6-0, 6-0
Match 10: #3 Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett (FC) def #2 Dowd & G McCalister (PH) 6-4, 6-3
Match 11 – Championship: #1 M & N Potter (C) def #3 Merryman & Prickett (FC) 6-0, 6-0
-----
Nolan Potter and Myles Potter – 3rd straight WRC doubles title
Nolan Potter – 4th year All-WRC
Myles Potter, Evan James, Calvin Springer – 3rd year All-WRC
Christian Holland, Carter Merryman, Brayden Prickett – 1st year All-WRC
-----
Sectional Match 1: Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1
1S: Blake Buchanan (BC) def Skyler Hoagland 6-1, 6-2
2S: Adrian Torres (BC) def Gabe McCollum 6-4, 6-4
3S: Logan Hardebeck (BC) def Wesley Jackson 6-0, 6-0
1D: Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett (FC) def Kolton Goodman & Baylon Holmes 6-3, 6-3
2D: Ryan Foster & Tyler Klemme (BC) def Noah Armstrong & Lukas Miller 7-6(5), 6-2
-----
Sectional Match 2: Seeger 5, Attica 0
1S: Christian Holland def Caiden Jefferies 6-0, 6-1
2S: Thomas Lemming def Noah Blankenship 6-1, 6-1
3S: Dylan Walters won by forfeit
1D: Drew Holland & Caleb Edwards def Jake Garrett & Elliot Rosswurm 6-0, 6-1
2D: Nicholas Turner & Kaiden Peterson def Gage Greeson & Andrew Mandeville 6-0, 6-1
-----
Sectional Match 3: Covington 3, Benton Central 2
1S: Evan Norton (C) def Buchanan 6-1, 6-3
2S: Calvin Springer (C) def Torres 6-4, 6-1
3S: Hardebeck (BC) def Urban Roarks 6-2, 6-1
1D: Myles & Nolan Potter (C) def Goodman & Holmes 6-1, 6-3
2D: Foster & Klemme (BC) def Jackson Kindell & Emmett Reynolds 6-2, 6-3
-----
Sectional Match 4 – Championship: Covington 5, Seeger 0
1S: Norton def C Holland 6-4, 6-4
2S: Springer def Lemming 6-0, 6-2
3S: Roarks def Walters 6-2, 2-6, 13-11
1D: M & N Potter def D Holland & Edwards 6-1, 6-0
2D: Kindell & Reynolds def Turner & Peterson 7-5, 3-6, 10-3
-----
Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett advance to the individual doubles sectional at Crawfordsville.
Covington advances to play Terre Haute South in the Crawfordsville Regional.
=====
Volleyball:
Covington 3, Attica 0: 25-13, 25-10, 25-13
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-7, 25-15, 25-8
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-11, 25-19, 25-17
Seeger 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-19, 25-21, 25-8