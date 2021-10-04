Listen to this article

Cross Country – Boys:

Team: 1 – Attica 15. No team scores: Covington & North Vermillion

Indiv: 1 – Mason Duprey (C) 21.17, 2 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 3 – Sam Hemp (A), 4 – Averey Powell (A),

5 – Landon Wesch (NV), 6 – Sam Hiller (A), 7 – Moses Ray (A), 8 – Elliot Rosswurm (A),

9 – Pierce Whiteman (C)

=====

Cross Country – Girls:

Team: 1 – Attica 15. No team scores: Covington and North Vermillion

Indiv: 1 – Bailey Duncan (C) 26.07, 2 – CeCe Rice (A), 3 – Briana Shelton (A), 4 – Maddie Black (A),

5 – Morgan Burchett (NV), 6 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV), 7 – Ettie Myers (NV), 8 – Emilee Jean (A),

9 – Natalee Jean (A)

=====

Football:

Covington 46, Attica 14

North Central 30, Riverton Parke 6

Parke Heritage 58, North Vermillion 26

Rensselaer 48, Benton Central 18

Sheridan 21, Seeger 0

South Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 21

=====

Soccer – Boys:

North Putnam 2, Covington 0

-----

Benton Central 4, Lafayette Central Catholic 0

BC: Goals: 2 – Keane Gerlach, 1 – Chase Brummett & Daniel Freeland; Saves: 9 – Brylan Hedden

Assists: 2 – C Hardebeck, 1 – Gerlach & RJ Martinez

-----

Bismarck-Henning 5, Covington 2

Cov: Goals: 1 — Austin Stein & Bradley Lewsader

=====

Soccer – Girls:

Benton Central 5, Southmont 0

Covington 9, North White 0

Faith Christian 1, Covington 0

Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Benton Central 0

=====

Tennis – Boys:

Wabash River Conference Singles Championship

Match 14: #1 Evan Norton (C) def #5 Christian Holland (S) 6-2, 6-2

Match 15: #2 Calvin Springer (C) vs #3 Evan James (PH) 6-2, 6-1

Match 16 – Championship: #1 Norton (C) def #2 Springer 6-2, 6-3

-----

Wabash River Conference Doubles Championship

Match 9: #1 Myles Potter & Nolan Potter (C) def #4 Drew Holland & Shawn Grady (S) 6-0, 6-0

Match 10: #3 Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett (FC) def #2 Dowd & G McCalister (PH) 6-4, 6-3

Match 11 – Championship: #1 M & N Potter (C) def #3 Merryman & Prickett (FC) 6-0, 6-0

-----

Nolan Potter and Myles Potter – 3rd straight WRC doubles title

Nolan Potter – 4th year All-WRC

Myles Potter, Evan James, Calvin Springer – 3rd year All-WRC

Christian Holland, Carter Merryman, Brayden Prickett – 1st year All-WRC

-----

Sectional Match 1: Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1

1S: Blake Buchanan (BC) def Skyler Hoagland 6-1, 6-2

2S: Adrian Torres (BC) def Gabe McCollum 6-4, 6-4

3S: Logan Hardebeck (BC) def Wesley Jackson 6-0, 6-0

1D: Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett (FC) def Kolton Goodman & Baylon Holmes 6-3, 6-3

2D: Ryan Foster & Tyler Klemme (BC) def Noah Armstrong & Lukas Miller 7-6(5), 6-2

-----

Sectional Match 2: Seeger 5, Attica 0

1S: Christian Holland def Caiden Jefferies 6-0, 6-1

2S: Thomas Lemming def Noah Blankenship 6-1, 6-1

3S: Dylan Walters won by forfeit

1D: Drew Holland & Caleb Edwards def Jake Garrett & Elliot Rosswurm 6-0, 6-1

2D: Nicholas Turner & Kaiden Peterson def Gage Greeson & Andrew Mandeville 6-0, 6-1

-----

Sectional Match 3: Covington 3, Benton Central 2

1S: Evan Norton (C) def Buchanan 6-1, 6-3

2S: Calvin Springer (C) def Torres 6-4, 6-1

3S: Hardebeck (BC) def Urban Roarks 6-2, 6-1

1D: Myles & Nolan Potter (C) def Goodman & Holmes 6-1, 6-3

2D: Foster & Klemme (BC) def Jackson Kindell & Emmett Reynolds 6-2, 6-3

-----

Sectional Match 4 – Championship: Covington 5, Seeger 0

1S: Norton def C Holland 6-4, 6-4

2S: Springer def Lemming 6-0, 6-2

3S: Roarks def Walters 6-2, 2-6, 13-11

1D: M & N Potter def D Holland & Edwards 6-1, 6-0

2D: Kindell & Reynolds def Turner & Peterson 7-5, 3-6, 10-3

-----

Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett advance to the individual doubles sectional at Crawfordsville.

Covington advances to play Terre Haute South in the Crawfordsville Regional.

=====

Volleyball:

Covington 3, Attica 0: 25-13, 25-10, 25-13

Covington 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-7, 25-15, 25-8

Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

Seeger 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-19, 25-21, 25-8

