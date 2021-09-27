Cross Country – Boys:
North Vermillion Invitational
Team: 1 – Notre Dame de la Salette 28, 2 – Southmont 55, 3 – Riverton Parke 73, 4 – Seeger 111,
5 – Attica 118, 6 – South Vermillion 121. No team score: Covington, Parke Heritage.
Indiv (1st & WRC): 1 – Cass (SM) 16:52, 4 – Brandon Todd (RP), 11 – Nathan Odle (Seg),
12 – Brogan Collom (RP), 14 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 15 – Konner Brenner (Seg),
16 – Mason Duprey (C), 17 – Hayden Hasting (RP), 18 – Sam Hemp (A), 19 – Trevor Shannon (SV),
20 – Carson Cox (RP), 22 – Karter Jackson (SV), 23 – Luke Hayes (PH), 24 – Tyler White (SV),
26 – Elliott Rosswurm (A), 27 – Luke Robertson (RP), 28 Sam Hiller (A), 29 – Moses Ray (A),
30 – Ethan Fleener (PH), 31 – Kyle Harpold (PH), 32 – Gabe Coffman (Seg), 33 – Avery Powell (A),
34 – Treyton Burgess (PH), 35 – Tobias Cunningham (Seg), 36 – Malachi Lathrop (Seg),
37 -Gavin Bodkins (SV), 38 – Liam Norris (SV), 39 – Pierce Whiteman (C), 40 – Elijah Reynolds (Seg)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
North Vermillion Invitational
Team: 1 – Seger 20, 2 – Riverton Parke 56, 3 – Southmont 58. No team score: Attica, North Vermillion,
Parke Heritage, South Vermillion
Indiv (1st & WRC): 1 – Hadessah Austin (Seg) 18:46, 3 – Jennifer Romero (Seg), 4 – Avah Watson (Seg),
5 – Lauren McBride (Seg), 6 – Emily Mager (RP), 7 – Adara Austin (Seg), 8 – Haley Wanninger (SV),
9 – Brooke Mace (PH), 10 – Emma Hays (S), 11 – Kelsie Blair (RP), 12 – Addilee Jenkins (PH),
13 – Leah Kirkpatrick (Seg), 15 – CeCe Rice (A), 16 – Ava Stutler (RP), 17 – Ainsley Stutler (RP),
21 – Maddie Beck (A), 22 – Lillia Ushman (RP), 23 – Emily Collings (RP), 24 – Ettie Myers (NV),
25 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV), 26 – Sarah Brown (RP), 27 – Natalee Jean (A), 28 – Emilee Jean (A)
=====
Football:
Covington 54, South Newton 27
North Vermillion 41, Attica 0
Parke Heritage 28, South Vermillion 16
Riverton Parke 61, Cloverdale 7
Seeger 22, Fountain Central 16
West Lafayette 62, Benton Central 16
=====
Golf — Girls:
Roncalli Regional
Medalist: 72 — Brown (Westfield), 97 – Jocelyn Kerr (A), 120 – Caroline Mandeville (A)
Cutoff for advancing to state as an individual was 79.
-----
Lafayette Jefferson Regional
Medalist: 73 – Zhang (Culver), 103 – Ellie Wetli (BC)
Cutoff for advancing to state as an individual was 84.
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Covington 4, Benton Central 1
BC: Goals: 1 – Parker Hass; Saves: 6 – Brylan Hedden
Cov: Goals: 2 – Bradley Lewsader, 1 – Austin Stein, Gavin Wright
-----
North White 7, Benton Central 1
BC: Goals: 1 – Keane Gerlach; Saves: 8 – Hedden
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Rensselaer 3, Benton Central 0
West Lafayette 7, Benton Central 0
-----
Covington 7, South Vermillion 1
Cov: Goals: 3 – Isabella Lynch, 2 – Bernadette Goeppner, 1 – Kennedie Cadman & Emily Holycross
Assists: 2 – Emily Holycross, 1 – Goeppner, Kenzie Gassaway, Eliza Holycross, Summer Krepton
Saves: 6 – Shiann Haymaker, 2 – Abby Messick Shots on goal: 19 – Cov, 8 – South Vermillion
-----
Covington 2, North Montgomery 1
Cov: Goals: 1 – Cadman & Lynch; Assists: 1 – Randi Nolan; Saves: 7 – Shiann Haymaker
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Nolan Potter set a Covington school record for wins in a career, currently at 73.
-----
Covington 3, Benton Central 2
1S: Evan Norton (C) def Blake Buchanan 6-0, 6-2
2S: Myles Potter (C) def Adrian Torres 6-1, 6-0
3S: Logan Hardebeck (BC) def Urban Roarks 6-2, 6-0
1D: Myles Potter & Calvin Springer (C) def Kolton Goodman & Baylon Holmes 6-1, 6-0
2D: Ryan Foster & Tyler Klemme (BC) def Emmett Reynolds & Peyt Shumaker 6-0, 6-0
-----
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 2
1S: Norton (C) def Evan James 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0
2S: Springer (C) def Joel Gooch 6-2, 6-3
3S: Mason Bowsher (PH) def Roarks 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5)
1D: N & M Potter (C) def Max Dowd & Garrett McCalister 6-1, 6-0
2D: Lewie Woody & Carson McCalister (PH) won 6-3, 6-2
-----
Fountain Central 3, West Vigo 2
1S: Skyler Hoagland (FC) def Matherly 6-3, 6-2
2S: Easton (WV) def Gabe McCollum 7-5, 1-6, 10-7
3S: Wes Jackson (FC) def Readinger 6-0, 6-0
1D: McCoy & Dailey (WV) def Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett 6-4, 6-2
2D: Noah Armstrong & Lukas Miller (FC) def Charters & Noblitt 6-1, 6-4
-----
Fountain Central 4, Greencastle 1
1S: Miller (G) def Hoagland 6-2, 6-4
2S: McCollum (FC) def Hardwick 6-1, 6-4
3S: Jackson (FC) def Carter 6-4, 6-1
1D: Merryman & Prickett (FC) def Glotzbach & Callahan a6-4, 6-2
2D: Armstrong & Miller (FC) def Adams & Harris 6-0, 6-0
-----
Hot Dog Invitational at Frankfort
Team: 1 – University, 2 – Seeger, 3 – Danville, 4 – Frankfort
-----
Wabash River Conference Singles Championship
Match 1: Koby Wolf (FC) def Noah Blankenship (A) 6-4, 6-3
Match 2: Dylan Walters (S) def #8 Jaxon Mullins (SV) 7-6(4), 0-6, 6-4
Match 3: #4 Joel Gooch (PH) def Nick Waugh (SV) 6-2, 6-1
Match 4: #5 Christian Holland (S) def Caiden Jeffries (A) 6-0, 6-3
Match 5: #2 Calvin Springer (C) def Jase Skinner (SV) 6-0, 6-0
Match 6: #7 Skyler Hoagland (FC) def Mason Bowsher (PH) 6-3, 6-0
Match 7: #3 Evan James (PH) def Urban Roarks (C) 6-1, 6-0
Match 8: #6 Thomas Lemming (S) def Gabe McCollum (FC) 6-2, 6-1
Match 9: #1 Evan Norton (C) def Wolf (FC) 6-1, 6-1
Match 10: #5 C Holland (S) def #4 Gooch (PH) 7-6(5), 6-4
Match 11: #2 Springer (C) def #7 Hoagland (FC) 6-0, 6-0
Match 12: #3 James (PH) def #6 Lemming (S) 6-1, 7-6(0)
Match 13: #1 Norton (C) def Walters (S) 6-0, 6-1
Match 14: #1 Norton (C) vs #5 C Holland (S)
Match 15: #2 Springer (C) vs #3 James (PH)
Match 16 – Championship: Winners of Matches 14 & 15
-----
Wabash River Conference Doubles Championship
Match 1: Carson McCalister & Lewie Woody (PH) def Noah Armstrong & Lukas Miller (FC) 1-6, 7-6, 6-2
Match 2: #5 Ben Fossi & Isaac Fortner (SV) def Gage Greeson & Drew Mandeville (A) 6-0, 6-2
Match 3: Nick Turner & Kaiden Peterson (S) def Bryson Shouts & Ben Cottrell (SV) 6-2, 6-0
Match 4: #6 Jake Garrett & Elliot Rosswurm (A) def Jackson Kindell & Emmett Reynolds (C) 6-4, 6-0
Match 5: #1 Myles & Nolan Potter (C) def C McCalister & Woody (PH) 6-1, 6-2
Match 6: #4 Drew Holland & Shawn Grady def #5 Fossi & Fortner (SV) 6-0, 6-3
Match 7: #2 Max Dowd & Garrett McCalister (PH) def Turner & Peterson (S) 6-2, 6-4
Match 8: #3 Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett (FC) def #6 Garrett & Rosswurm (A) 6-2, 6-0
Match 9: #1 M Potter & N Potter vs #4 D Holland & Grady (S)
Match 10: #2 Dowd & G McCalister (PH) vs #3 Merryman & Prickett (FC)
Match 11 – Championship: Winners of Matches 9 & 10
=====
Volleyball:
Riley Shrader of Seeger reached the 500-kills plateau in her career.
-----
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0: 25-11, 25-9, 25-8
Benton Central 3, Rossville 0: 25-21, 25-19, 25-18
Benton Central 3, Greenwood 0: 25-16, 25-17, 26-24
Covington 3, Terre Haute North 2: 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 24-26, 15-13
Crawfordsville 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-11, 25-14, 25-16
Riverton Parke 3, Attica 1: 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22
Seeger 3, Attica 0: 25-14, 25-11, 25-4
South Newton 3, Covington 2: 14-25, 14-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-11
West Lafayette 3, Seeger 0: 25-7, 25-12, 25-13
-----
Bi-County Tournament
Team: 1 – Covington, 2 – Seeger, 3 – Fountain Central, 4 – Attica
Prelim: Covington 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-11, 25-12
Prelim: Seeger 2, Attica 0: 25-14, 25-11
Consolation: Fountain Central defeated Attica – no scores reported
Championship: Covington 2, Seeger 0: 25-22, 25-21