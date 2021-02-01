Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 58, Fountain Central 51
Benton Central 57, Seeger 37
Covington 90, North Vermillion 32
Covington 67, South Newton 37
Fountain Central 71, Faith Christian 64
Lafayette Jeff 54, Parke Heritage 49
North Montgomery 58, Attica 37
North Newton 48, North Vermillion 36
North Putnam 61, South Vermillion 54
Parke Heritage 73, Riverton Parke 44
Parke Heritage 50, South Vermillion 38
Riverton Parke 61, Cristo Rey 50
Riverton Parke 83, Fountain central 78 (2OT)
Western Boone 60, Seeger 48
Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 63, Kankakee Valley 38
Fountain Central 52, Riverton Parke 11
Fountain Central 45, South Vermillion 42
Greencastle 42, South Vermillion 24
North Putnam 66, South Vermillion 34
North Vermillion 55, Attica 20
North Vermillion 42, North Montgomery 31
North Vermillion 42, North Newton 35
Parke Heritage 57, Attica 38
Riverton Parke 38, Covington 37
Seeger 73, Attica 13
Southmont 65, Covington 18
Canceled/postponed:
Benton Central at Harrison
Parke Heritage at North Central
Swimming – Boys:
BI-COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP
Team scores: 1 – Attica 105, 2 – Fountain Central 98, 3 – Seeger 68
Individual results:
Diving: 1 – Max Hedgecock (S) 145.60, 2 – Jake Moller (S)
50 free: 1 – Chase Witsman (FC) 24.04, 2 – Hunter Smith (A), 3 – Caiden Jeffries (A).
DQ: Elijah Reynolds (S), Gavin Hedgecock (S)
100 free: 1 – Witsman (FC) 54.38, 2 – Reed Goodwin (A), 3 – Jeffries (A), 4 – G Hedgecock (S),
5 – Reynolds (S)
100 fly: 1 – Noah Fruits (FC) 1:03.08, 2 – Smith (A) 1:03.38, 3 – Dylan Songer (FC)
100 back: 1 – Elliott Rosswurm (A) 1:08.00, 2 – Goodwin (A), 3 – Drayven Bishir (S),
4 – Jacob Harshbarger (FC), 5 – Kaiden Clark (S), 6 – Izquierdo-Ramirez (FC)
100 breast: 1 – Noah Blankenship (A) 1:23.32, 2 – Hayden Kler (FC)
200 free: 1 – Rosswurm (A) 2:02.53, 2 – Riley Nelson (FC), 3 – Sam Hiller (A), 4 – John Hays (S),
5 – Harshbarger (FC), 6 – Bishir (S)
200 IM: 1 – Fruits (FC) 2:27.35, 2 – Moses Ray (A), 3 – Blankenship (A), 4 – Hays (S), 5 – Kler (FC)
500 free: 1 – Nelson (FC) 5:50.90, 2 – Hiller (A), 3 – Ray (A), 4 – Nathan Solomon (FC),
5 – Christopher Strickler (S)
200 FR: 1 – FC (Nelson, Songer, Fruits, Witsman) 1:41.26,
2 – Attica (Rosswurm, Ray, Smith, Hiller) 1:41.34,
3 – Seeger-A (G Hedgecock, Reynolds, Hays, M Hedgecock),
4 – Seeger- B (Strickler, Hadden Eller, Mitchell Bowers, Kyle Swank)
200 MR: 1 – Attica (Goodwin, Blankenship, Smith, Jeffries) 2:05.75,
2 – FC (Harshbarger, Kler, Songer, Solomon), 3 – Seg (Bishir, Reynolds, M Hedgecock, Swank)
400 FR: 1 – FC (Nelson, Songer, Fruits, Witsman) 3:58.08, 2 – Att (Hiller, Rosswurm, Ray, Goodwin),
3 – Seeger-A (G Hedgecock, Bishir, Hays, M Hedgecock),
4 – Seeger-B (Swank, Strickler, Clark, Reynolds)
Swimming – Girls:
BI-COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 113, 2 – Fountain Central 93, 3 – Covington 33.5, 4 – Attica 28.5
Diving: 1 – Ashlyn Livengood (C) 166.15, 2 – Molly Baroff (S) 160.05
50 free: 1 – Avah Watson (S) 28.02, 2t – Livengood (C) & Libby Peterson (A), 4 – Maddie Medley (FC),
5 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 6 – Angela Gonzalez (FC), 7 – Areria Ancil (S), 8 – Erykah Lasley (C)
100 free: 1 – Watson (S) 1:01.77, 2 – Medley (FC), 3 – Emily Keeling (FC), 4 – Kloey Mitton (S),
5 – Bernadette Goeppner (C), 6 – Shoaf (A), 7 – Lasley (C)
100 fly: 1 – Peterson (A) 1:17.59, 2 – Haley Webb (FC), 3 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S)
100 back: 1 – Peterson (A) 1:16.05, 2 – Kirsten Goins (FC), 3 – Mitton (S), 4 – Lauryn Kuritz (C),
5 – Keeling (FC), 6 – Emily Bowen (S), 7 – Duncan Bailey (C)
100 breast: 1 – Maddie Hayes (S) 1:33.34, 2 – Adison Hawk (FC)
200 free: 1 – Tyler Bowling (FC) 2:15.46, 2 – Berlyn Guminski (S), 3 – Goins (FC), 4 – Goeppner (C),
5 – Duncan (C)
200 IM: 1 – Peterson (A) 2:45.59, 2 – Kirkpatrick (S), 3 – Marylee Muniz (FC)
500 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 6:09.84, 2 – Guminski (S), 3 – Macy Smith (S), 4 – Muniz (FC)
200 FR: 1 – Seeger-A (Kirkpatrick, Smith, Guminski, Watson) 2:02.00
2 – FC-A (Gonzalez, Webb, Medley, Bowling), 3 – FC-B (Keeling, Muniz, Hawk, Goins),
4 – Seeger-B (Hayes, Ancil, Mitton, Bowen), 5 – Cov (Livengood, Goeppner, Kuritz, Lasley)
200 MR: 1 – Seg (Mitton, Hayes, Bowen, Smith) 2:30.00, 2 – FC (Goins, Webb, Hawk, Gonzalez),
3 – Cov (Duncan, Goeppner, Kuritz, Lasley)
400 FR: 1 – Seeger-A (Kirkpatrick, Smith, Guminski, Watson) 4:32.89
2 – FC (Keeling, Medley, Webb, Bowling), 3 – Seeger-B (Mitton, Ancil, Bowen, Hayes)
Wrestling – Boys:
CRAWFORDSVILLE SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Zionsville 305, 2 – Southmont 251, 3 – Parke Heritage 125,
4 – South Vermillion 121.5, 5 – Western Boone 103.5, 6 – Fountain Central 85, 7 – Covington 80,
8 – North Montgomery 69.5, 9 – North Vermillion 64, 10 – Crawfordsville 14
Individual results (1st and WRC) – Top 4 advance to the Frankfort Regional:
106 lbs: 1 – Frazier (Zv), 2 – Wyatt Walters (NV), 4 – Luke Hayes (PH)
113 lbs: 1 – Cade (SM), 3 – Haydon Kindred (SV)
120 lbs: 1 – Waylon Frazee (FC), 5 – Wyatt English (SV), 6 – Aiden Batty (PH)
126 lbs: 1 – AJ Connor (Zv), 3 – Emmett Reynolds (Cov), 4 – Holden Southard (SV)
132 lbs: 1 – Cecil (Zv), 3 – Gabriel Clay (SV), 5 – Jason Matthews (FC), 6 – Gavin Brown (PH)
138 lbs: 1 – Harreld (Zv), 3 – Gavin Williamson (Cov), 4 – Dallas Craft (SV), 6 – Mason Lawlyes (NV)
145 lbs: 1 – L Wagner (Zv), 3 – Ben Backeter (PH), 5 – Landen Baker (NV)
152 lbs: 1 – C Wagner (Zv), 2 – Seth Edington (PH), 3 – Willie Frazee (FC), 5 – Bruce Rossiter (NV)
160 lbs: 1 – Penola (Zv), 4 – Melvin Jordan (FC), 5 – Brandon Casey (PH), 6 – Levin Marcinko (Cov)
170 lbs: 1 – Bates (Zv), 4 – Alex Black (Cov), 5 – Josh Latoz (NV), 6 – Roger Crowder (PH)
182 lbs: 1 – R Woodall (Sm), 3 -Kayleb Price (PH), 4 – Austin Croucher (Cov), 5 – Aidan Hinchee (NV)
195 lbs: 1 – W Woodall (SM), 4 – Kaiden Lorey (SV), 5 – Jacob Ramsey (PH), 6 – Steven Romero (FC)
220 lbs: 1 – Joey Shew (SV), 3 – Matthew Alexander (FC), 5 – Gavin Johnston (PH)
285 lbs: 1 – Dunn (Sm), 3 – Nate Sly (Cov), 4 – Matt Goeppner (SV), 5 – CD Engle (PH)
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Harrison 221, 2 – Lafayette Jeff 197.5, 3 – McCutcheon 173, 4 – W Lafayette 171,
5 – Faith Christian 129, 6 – Lafayette Central Catholic 8, 7 – Seger 75, 8 – Carroll 66, 9 – Delphi 50,
10 – Attica 46
Individual results (1st and WRC) – Top 4 advance to the Logansport Regional:
106 lbs: 1 – Stall (McC), 5 – Junior Arizmendi (Att), 6 – Kias Cunningham (Seg)
113 lbs: 1 – Williams (Jeff), 5 – Koree Mitton (Seg)
120 lbs: 1 – Vaughn (Harr), 2 – Nathaniel Hennessey (Seg)
126 lbs: 1 – Robles (McC), 4 – Hayden Galloway (Att), 6 – Landon Walker (Seg)
132 lbs: 1 – Tuttle (Harr)
138 lbs: 1 – Kline (LCC)
145 lbs: 1 – Bayley (Harr)
152 lbs: 1 – Hood (Harr)
160 lbs: 1 – Perez-Xoch (Harr)
170 lbs: 1 – Phillips (McC)
182 lbs: 1 – Zickmund (Jeff)
195 lbs: 1 – Barket (WLaf), 6 – Jovan Robinson (Seg)
220 lbs: 1 – Raub (Jeff), 2 – Clayton Sheets (Att), 5 – James Wolber (Seg)
285 lbs: 1 – Omonode (WLaf), 3 – Cade Walker (Seg), 6 – Bradley Sisk (Att)