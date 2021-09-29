CULVER — Area cross country teams had several individuals place among the top 15 during races at the 39th annual Culver Academy Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Kankakee Valley sophomore Emma Bell was 12th in 19:52.6 in the big school race. KVHS senior Justin Hoffman also finished 12th in the boys’ big school race, recording a time of 16:31.3.
Covenant Christian’s Jonah Ingram was an impressive 19th place in the small school race. He finished in a time of 17:53.7.
RCHS’s girls’ team finished with 260 points, good for 11th place overall. The Bombers were led by senior Amzie Maienbrook’s fourth-place finsh. Other scorers included freshmen Audrey Korniak (54th) in 21:46.4, junior Elizabeth Knoth (63rd) in 22:34.4, junior Solcy Sanchez (25th) in 22:58.3 and freshman Annalise Yeager (92nd) in 23:34.4.
Covenant’s Gabbi Zeilenga, a junior, came through the chute win 27th place. She finished in 21:21.3 to lead the Knights, who had five runners compete.
Senior Sophie Bakker was 41st in 21:46.4, freshman Clair Bakker was 88th in 23:21.7, junior Hannah Frump was 106th in 23:53.9 and Abby Talarek was 114th in 24:14.2.
Scoring for the Lady Kougars in the big school race were Bell, Emilee Wilson (110th) in 22:37.5, Natalee Walker (130th) in 23:09.3, Juliana Barlog (146th) in 23:50.8 and Olivia Sheehy (163rd) in 25:31.8.
Taylor Anderson also competed for KVHS.
Hoffman’s finish led the Kougars’ boys’ team, which scored 422 points for 15th place among the 21 schools competing. Joining the Kougar senior on the scoreboard were Ethan Ehrhardt (82nd) in 17:56.7, Luke Bristol (111th) in 18:28.9, Xavier De La Paz Marino (151st) in 19:56.8 and Brock Maple (153rd) in 20:01.9.
Ethan Kelly, Jon Guthrie, Thomas Ketchum, Luke Lakasik and Caden Adams also competed.
Jack Boer, Cade Rivera and AJ Hopkins also competed.
Ingram’s finish was one of seven for the Knights, with Nathan Bennett placing 67th (18:50.1), Hunter Drain placing 69th (18:55.0), Devin Hoffman claiming 166th (20:58.0) and Evan McNamara finishing 187th (21:34.4.).
Amos Terpstra and Peter Decavitch also competed for Covenant.
Drake Fritz of West Central finished among the top 100 with a 65th-place finish in 18:48.2.