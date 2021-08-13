WHITE COUNTY — Area high school football players have spent the better part of the last two weeks banging pads — and helmets — with their teammates.
Tonight, they’ll get to pound on some other guy’s pads and helmet.
While the Indiana High School Athletic Association football season doesn’t officially kick off until Aug. 20, all of White County’s teams will see just how they stack up against players with whom they are unfamiliar.
It’s a chance for coaches to work out some last-minute game planning or add a new wrinkle to the offense or defense.
It’s a chance for players to run, throw, tackle and … well, hit the guy on the other side of the ball for a change.
But it’s just a scrimmage.
The scrimmage allows each team to run a pre-approved number of plays on offense and defense. Teams are scheduled to play their entire rosters, with varsity players to square off in the early portion of the scrimmage.
Friday’s scrimmages include Logansport at Twin Lakes (7 p.m.), North White at Rensselaer Central (7:30 p.m. ET), Frontier at Attica (7 p.m.), and Caston at Tri-County (7 p.m.).
Teams will use tonight's scrimmages as a final tune-up for the regular season kickoff the following week when Twin Lakes hosts Northwestern, Taylor visits North White, and Carroll travels to Tri-County.
Frontier plays its regular-season opener at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at home against Whiting at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School.