KEENER TOWNSHIP — Several area fire departments responded to a barn fire on March 8 at 7525 W. 700 N.
Keener Township Fire Department sent Engines 1112 and 1118, Tankers 1143 and 1144, and Rescue 1131.
Upon arrival, crews found a barn fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters attacked the fire in defensive mode, according to Keener Township Fire Department. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and had it completely extinguished shortly after. Keener crews were assisted at the scene with mutual aid help from the Wheatfield, Rensselaer, and Lincoln Twp. Fire Departments. Lincoln Twp. and Hebron Fire Departments were also placed on stand-by at their respective stations.
Firefighters remained on scene for nearly two hours. The fire was started from a brush fire on the property that got out of control. No injuries were reported.