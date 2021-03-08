IROQUOIS COUNTY — The First Trust and Savings Bank bank president Kerry Bell has announced the board of directors recently promoted Cody Fredrick to assistant vice president, according to a news release.
A graduate from ACES (College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences) at the University of Illinois, Fredrick has been employed with the bank for five years specializing in the ag and commercial lending business relationships.
In addition, he is the 2021 president of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce.
Anissa Galyen has been hired as a loan officer. She brings 22 years combined of finance and banking experience to the First Trust team. Galyen is a Watseka native having obtained her associates degree in finance and accounting from Kankakee Community College in 2000. She is a board member and treasurer of the Unit 9 Academic Foundation.
Bell said, “I am very pleased to announce these promotions to our First Trust team, and I am confident they will help us strengthen and increase our customer relationships.”
The First Trust and Savings Bank, with offices in Watseka and Clifton, is a $280 million financial institution serving Iroquois County and the surrounding counties.