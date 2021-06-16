WHITE COUNTY — Multiple student-athletes from Tri-County, North White and Frontier landed on the All-Midwest Conference baseball and softball teams.
In baseball, Tri-County had four players, while North White and Frontier landed three players each.
North Newton had the most with five, large due to its 10-0 conference record.
Tri-County finished the league season with an 8-2 mark, followed by North White at 4-6 and Frontier at 2-6. South Newton and West Central each tied for basement ownership with 2-8 records.
Making All-MWC for Tri-County were Korbin Lawson, Reece Dickinson and Xavier Cantrell.
Justin Schroeder made the team for Frontier, while Cade Garrett and Bentley Buschman represent North White.
Honorable mentions include Jake Nevitt, of Tri-County; Caleb Atkinson and Ethan Fields, both of Frontier, and Brayden Buschman, of North White.
Lawson, a junior, sported a .339 batting average, with 21 hits (two doubles and two triples). He scored 14 runs and knocked in seven. Defensively, Lawson had a .912 fielding percentage, committing just three errors in 34 chances in the outfield.
Dickinson, a senior, had a .320 batting average with 16 hits (two doubles and two triples) with 15 RBIs. On the mound, Dickinson had a 3-4 record with a 3.26 ERA. He struck out 57 and walked 15 in 34 1/3 innings.
Cantrell, a junior, had a 3-1 mound record and a sparkling 1.21 ERA/ He struck out 53 and walked 19 in 29 innings.
Schroeder batted .298 with 14 hits (six doubles and one triple) while scoring four runs and driving in 10. In the field, he had a .969 fielding percentage, committing just two errors in 64 chances.
Garrett, a senior, hit at a .400 clip with 28 hits (eight doubles, one triple), driving in 22 runs and scoring 17 for North White. He was also eight of 10 in stolen bases.
Bentley Buschman, a junior, batted .411 with 25 runs scored, 30 hits (four doubles), 11 RBIs and stole 22 of 24 bases.
SOFTBALL
Frontier’s Brooklyn White and North White’s Kinsey Westerhouse and Caitlyn Conn were named ALL-MWC.
Westerhouse had a stellar season for the Vikings, bashing 10 home runs and driving in 44 RBIs. She ends her school career tied for the school home run record (15), runs (88), RBIs (89) and batting average (.502).
During the 2021 season, Westerhouse batted .514 with 44 hits (nine doubles, one triple, 10 HRs).
Conn, a junior, smashed eight home runs during the season to tie the school record for home runs – with Westerhouse — with 15. She will have plenty of chances next season to break that standard and become the home run queen at North White.
Conn batted .452 with 33 total hits (eight doubles, 1 triple and eight HRs) and 40 RBIs.
Honorable mentions were Lauren Annis of North White, Kasee Anderson of Frontier and Emma Voors of Tri-County.
West Central won the league with a 5-0 reecord, followed by North Newton (4-1), South Newton (3-2), North White (2-3) and Frontier.
No stats available for Frontier or Tri-County due to lack of reporting by coaches.