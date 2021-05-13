Benton Central hosted the 29th Sportsmanship Recognition Ceremony May 16.
The Sportsmanship Award was started by former Benton Central Athletic Director Richard Atha.
According to information provided, Atha felt it was important to recognize good sportsmanship in athletic events.
Each of Benton Central’s 20 boys’ and girls’ varsity sport have chosen an athlete from an opposing team they think has demonstrated good sportsmanship. These student-athletes and their parents were honed at the ceremony.
They include:
Boys tennis — Landon Waeltz - McCutcheon
Girls golf — Emma Lawson - Rossville
Football — D-Andre Douglas - West Lafayette
Girls soccer — Jayden Emenhiser - Rossville
Volleyball — Tori Woods - West Lafayette
Boys soccer — Clifton Sherwin - Boone Grove
Boys cross country — Carson PIetrzak - Fountain Central
Girls cross country — Bailey Duncan - Covington
Boys basketball — Immanuel Mitchell - Faith Christian
Girls basketball — Haley Nelson - Delphi
Wrestling — Mikkel Cunningham - North Newton
Boys swimming — Elliott Rosswurm - Attica
Girls swimming — Cassie Miller - Parke Heritage
Cheerleaders — Isabella Hutcheson - Harrison
Boys golf — Grant Bauman - West Lafayette
Softball — Madyson Minnich - Lafayette Central Catholic
Boys track — Tyler Hawley - South Newton
Girls track — Nicole Vorst - Lafayette Central Catholic
Girls tennis — Kelsey Rodibaugh - Rensselaer
Baseball — Colin Martin - West Lafayette
Sports broadcaster Lanny Sigo was the guest speaker for the event.