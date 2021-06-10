Two teams and 23 individual athletes from Kankakee Community College have been awarded NJCAA honors for academic achievement during the 2020-21 school year. The awards were formerly called Academic All-American, according to information from the school.
The women’s volleyball and men’s soccer teams were named 2021 NJCAA All-Academic Teams for having team GPAs above 3.0. The women’s volleyball team had an overall team GPA of 3.32 and the men’s soccer team GPA was 3.17.
The All-Academic First Team members, with a 4.0 grade point average, are: Leighann Allison of Kankakee, women’s soccer; Sierra Cureton of Manteno, volleyball; Caitlin Gerdes of Ashkum, volleyball; Anna Jennings of Cissna Park, volleyball; Andrew Kyrouac of Bourbonnais, men’s soccer; Malachi Mabins of Kankakee, baseball; Amber Ogle of Bourbonnais, women’s soccer; and Julian Stadeli of Cissna Park, men’s basketball.
The All-Academic Second Team members, with grade point averages between 3.80-3.99, are: Madison Allen of Bushnell, women’s basketball; Alison Borschnack of Kankakee, women’s soccer; Emma Budde of Effingham, softball; and Rylee Panozzo of Grant Park, volleyball
The All-Academic Third Team members, with grade point averages of 3.60-3.79, are: Trey Bryant of Westville, baseball; Kyle Czarnecki of Shorewood, baseball; Adam Hertz of Bonfield, men’s soccer; Mark Miller of Cullom, baseball; Nathan Rivera of Peotone, men’s soccer; Maci Romero of Ashkum, softball; Isabella Russo of Bourbonnais, women’s soccer; Branden Sommer of Kankakee, men’s soccer; Christian Stadeli of Cissna Park, men’s basketball; Madelyn Storm of Gardner, women’s basketball; and Gage Velasquez of Peotone, men’s soccer.
More information about KCC athletics is at athletics.kcc.edu.