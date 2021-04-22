COVINGTON, INDIANA — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fall from an elevated hunting blind that resulted in the death of a hunter this morning.
At approximately 11:00 a.m., Fountain County Dispatch received a 911 call reference a hunter who had fallen from an elevated hunting blind near the 2000 block of West Snoddy Road.
After hunting this morning, Jimmy Grider, 69, of Arcadia, fell approximately 8 feet from the elevated blind. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, Grider was pronounced dead by the Fountain County Coroner.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine an exact cause of death. Grider was not wearing a full body harness or any other climbing safety gear at the time of the incident.
Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind Hoosiers that the most common hunting related injuries are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms. All Hoosiers are urged to wear a full body safety harness when ascending and descending elevated platforms. For more information, see hunting.IN.gov.
Assisting agencies include the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Fountain County EMS, Covington Fire Department, Perrysville Fire Department, Fountain County Coroner, Fountain County 911 Dispatch