RENSSELAER — Right Steps Child Development Centers has been awarded $100,000 from Early Learning Indiana to support a shared services model to help local child care providers balance operational demands with providing affordable, quality care to families.
“We are honored to receive a Stronger Together grant from Early Learning Indiana and Lilly Endowment to continue improving the child care services in Jasper County,” said Debi DeBruyn, President & CEO of Right Steps. “Through the creation of this regional pool of shared services, local child care providers will be able to streamline their operations, save money and focus their time on providing quality early care and education.”
Right Steps is one of seven grant recipients from across Indiana. With the grant funds, Right Steps will provide operational and management services for a new center to open in Rensselaer.
Right Steps has been a key partner for Appleseed Childhood Education even before the Jasper County not-for-profit was officially formed in January 2020.
"The Stronger Together grant award is a big win for our rural community," said Adam Alson, president of Appleseed. "Having Right Steps and Early Learning Indiana as our committed partners will make it possible to increase families' access to quality child care in Jasper County, and that includes opening a new center in Rensselaer.”
The awarded organizations, like Right Steps, will directly impact the sustainability of local providers, influence the affordability of care for families and enable providers to focus their scarce time and resources on the business of learning.
Maureen Weber, president and CEO of Early Learning Indiana said, “early care and education providers operate with razor-thin margins as they juggle the actual cost of providing care and the ability of families to afford it.”
Appleseed Childhood Education is a 501(c)3 non-for-profit corporation established in January 2020 by a group of Jasper County residents to support the creation, facilitation, and enhancement of education opportunities for children in the county. Learn more about the organization and their current projects on Facebook: @appleseedchildhoodeducation.
Right Steps Child Development Centers is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to provide and advocate for quality early childhood education and care. They currently operate six centers around the Greater Lafayette Area, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The state licensed centers maintain national accreditation status from the National Association for the Education of Young Children. All four locations are Level 4 certified in the Paths to QUALITY program, Indiana's voluntary quality rating system, making them the highest quality child development center option. Learn more at RightStepsCDC.org.
Early Learning Indiana is Indiana’s oldest and largest early childhood education nonprofit, providing leadership, advocacy, and early childhood education services to continually improve the early learning landscape in Indiana. Today, Early Learning Indiana operates eight high-quality Day Early Learning centers, a network of premier community-based lab schools used to advance the science of early learning, train the next generation of teachers and leaders, and instill essential skills in the children we serve. Through regional and statewide programs, the organization enables early learning providers to build capacity, transform operations and improve learning outcomes. Learn more at EarlyLearningIndiana.org.