LAKE VILLAGE, Ind. — The annual Lake Village Presbyterian Church Hearty Breakfast Buffet fundraiser will be Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon inside the church mess hall (Fellowship hall) for a Great Hearty Country Breakfast.
The Hearty Country Breakfast will include good ole biscuits & gravy, grilled sausage, crispy bacon, sliced ham, egg casseroles with all your favorites stirred inside, fresh fruit, muffins, french toast bake with hearty maple syrup with a cup of Joe (coffee), orange juice or a jug of good ole water.
Be sure to check out the homemade baked goods they have prepared just for you! PLUS - they will have a few S’more surprises coming as well.
The annual LVPC Breakfast Buffet Fundraiser goes to support the church and much-needed roof repairs. The LVPC Breakfast Buffet is always a free-will offering event, but you may also support the church by mailing a financial donation to LVPC P.O Box 247 Lake Village, In 46349
So be sure to dust off that cowboy or cowgirl hat, throw on your good country jeans, and don’t forget to slide on your good boots… and not those old barnyard smelly ones to dress the part for this fun event! Get ready to enjoy a good time of fellowship and good breakfast grub!
Dine-in or carry-out will be available. Sorry, but the church will not offer curbside service… just park your horse and come on in! The church is located at 9412 N. 300 W. Lake Village. For more information, please call 219-992-3466. We will be ringing the breakfast bell on Saturday at 8 a.m.