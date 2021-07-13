Anita Louise (Smith) Hurliman
Anita Louise (Smith) Hurliman passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 in Venice, Fla.
Anita was born on November 26, 1938 to Marion Smith and Mabel (Lawrence) Smith. They preceded her in death.
Anita is survived by her loving husband Russell Hurliman, her brother, Raymond (Suellen) Smith, her special nephews, Lee (Sue) Smith and Clark (Tiffany) Smith, her children, Tracy Silver, Tami (Terry) Kegley, and Todd (Elizabeth) Clements, her seven grandchildren, Emily (Bob) Brown, Anne (Erik) Shipman, Andrew (Jenni) Crabtree, Caroline (Rich) Foster, David Grant, Henry Clements, and Alex Grant, and her six great-grandchildren, Madeline (Matt)Stock, Nicholas Brown, Benjamin Brown, Claire Shipman, Bentley Crabtree, and Aubrey Crabtree.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Venice Florida.