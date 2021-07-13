Erin Anderson of Rankin is the 2021 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen.
The daughter of Todd and Sara Anderson was chosen from a field of six contestants on the first night of the fair, July 13.
Anderson is a 2020 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School. Currently attending Danville Area Community College, she plans to transfer to Purdue University and study agricultural communications.
Anderson works at WITY Radio and DACCAST in Danville, according to information from her contestant bio.
Right after the pageant, Anderson was still taking in all the excitement.
“It has not sunk in yet,” she said. “The crown is on top of my head but I did not feel it. I can’t feel it there at all.”
She said she loves the fair and is looking forward to the week’s activities.
“I’m excited to talk to all the 4-Hers,” she smiled. “They truly are what makes this fair great.”
She knows what it is like to be in 4-H, having participated in those activities herself for nine years.
“I love this fair,” she said. “To represent this fair in this way is just such an honor.”
Emma Morts of Milford, daughter of Kendra Morts and Scott Morts, was second runner-up.
Hailey Lucht, also of Milford and the daughter of Anthony and Danielle Lucht, was named first runner-up.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions there was no 2020 fair. Brianne Miller, 2019 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen, continued with the title until this year.
The grandstand was filled with spectators, who cheered on not only their queen contestant favorites, but also the 19 Little Miss contestants competing in the first ever such event at the fair.
Helena Cluver was crowned 2021 Little Miss. Lily Henrichs was first runner-up and Riley Summer was second runner-up.
Earlier in the evening, the opening ceremony for the fair was conducted, with a flag raising and introduction of 4-H clubs.
The fair continues through July 18, with many activities happening throughout each day.