American Legion Post 23 helped open Harvest Daze this weekend in Watseka.
Members of the post provided the flag raising and honor guard as part of the ceremony the morning of Oct. 2. Harvest Daze was conducted by the Iroquois County Historical Society at the Old Courthouse Museum.
Earl Kroll sang “The Star Spangled Banner”.
Throughout the weekend there were a variety of vendors set up on the grounds, with many food items available. The event also included a car show, tractor show and more. This is the historical society’s largest fundraiser of the year. Funds help offset utility bills, help with updates, improvements and repairs of the 100+-year-old building.