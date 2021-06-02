President Biden’s American Jobs Plan directly invests in rural communities like Carroll and White counties by providing 100% broadband coverage, rebuilding crumbling infrastructure like roads and water systems, and positioning the U.S. agricultural sector to lead the shift to net-zero emissions while providing new economic opportunities for farmers.
President Biden is proposing to transform the way the federal government partners with rural communities to create jobs and spur inclusive economic growth. Rural communities often don’t have the same budget as big cities to hire staff needed to navigate and access federal programs. On top of that, they must navigate a myriad of programs all with different purposes and requirements.
This plan will ensure that all communities recover — regardless of geography — President Biden is proposing $5 billion for a new Rural Partnership Program to help rural regions build on their unique assets and realize their vision for inclusive community and economic development.
This program will empower rural regions by supporting locally led planning, capacity building efforts, and providing flexible funding to meet critical needs.
Other investments in the American Jobs Plan (AJP) to strengthen and create jobs in rural communities include:
Broadband: The AJP will close the digital divide, invests up to $100 billion in broadband infrastructure, including funding to provide 100% broadband coverage in rural America and make it affordable for all Americans.
These funds will prioritize broadband networks owned, operated by, or affiliated with local governments, non-profits, and rural cooperatives while creating good-paying jobs in local communities.
Position the U.S. Agricultural Sector to Lead the Shift to Net-Zero: The American Job Plan includes a $1 billion investment for agricultural resources management and climate-smart technologies that will open new market opportunities for farmers.
Water Infrastructure: The AJP invests in programs for small and rural water systems, including more than $10 billion for grants and loans for rural communities.
Fixing Rural Bridges: As part of a historic investment to repair America’s crumbling infrastructure, the American Job Plan focuses $20 billion over five years exclusively on the smaller, off-system bridges, many in rural areas, that would address 12,000 of the 30,000 off-system bridges currently in poor condition.
Remediate and Redevelop Idle Rural Property: In rural communities around the country, former industrial and energy sites are now idled — sources of blight and pollution. Through a historic investment in the remediation and redevelopment of these Brownfield and Superfund sites in rural and urban communities, as well as related economic and workforce development, the AJP plan will turn this idle real property into new hubs of economic growth and job creation.
Manufacturing Credit Programs: The American Job Plan provides USDA with $15 billion for subsidized credit programs focused on manufacturing, including the Rural Development Section 9003 Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program and the Business and Industry Guarantee Loan Program.
Support Research and Development Programs: As part of a historic investment in science, research, and development, the AJP invests in basic science research at USDA through the Agricultural Research Service, National Agriculture Statistics Service, Economic Research Service, and National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
In addition, the proposal calls for an expansion of federal R&D funding to universities, and further support for the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) to improve access to research funding.
Community Revitalization: A $10 billion Community Revitalization Fund will support innovative, community-led redevelopment projects in rural and urban areas that spark new economic activity, provide services and amenities, build community wealth, and close the current gaps in access to the innovation economy for communities of color and rural residents
Rural Transportation Infrastructure Projects: The AJP infrastructure plan expands investments in the Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) and Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grants, of which at least $3 billion would go to support infrastructure projects in rural areas.