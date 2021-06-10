MONTICELLO — Just in time for summer, Alliance Bank is giving away free ice cream.
More importantly, their team is spreading messages of kindness around each of their seven communities.
The locally-owned community bank announced #MyAllianceRocks on social media June 4. Bank employees and their family members painted more than 140 rocks with messages of kindness and then hid them for the public to find.
“We encourage the residents of Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer and Winamac to get out and explore their communities,” said Alyssa Chapman, director of human resources. “The #MyAlliance Rocks project is a fun way for our team to reach out into the community with messages of kindness. When you find a rock, bring it into our lobby for a free ice cream sandwich.”
The rocks are only hidden on public property and out of reach from mowed grass. Once they are turned in for a treat, they will be rehidden in the community. Though the rocks may circulate in the community for many months, the free ice cream will be available through the end of June.
Learn more about Alliance Bank online at MyAllianceBank.com or call 888-567-2101.