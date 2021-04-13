WINAMAC — The Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors last week visited Standard Industrial Supply in Winamac and spoke with founder and President Bryce Brumm.
Brumm also took the junior board members on a tour of the facility.
Standard Industrial runs on service, perseverance, initiative, commitment and encouragement. Standard Industrial offers a full line of industrial equipment, supplies, services and products essential to the industrial environment.
The Alliance Bank Junior Board is comprised of juniors and seniors from North White, Twin Lakes, West Central and Winamac high schools. They meet monthly during the school year to visit local businesses and learn more about the industries, jobs, and non-profits in the region.