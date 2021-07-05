The Milford All Star Mustang team is shown with the championship banner. The team is: kneeling Tracey Greyson, Joey Bushnell, standing Coach Bushnell, Sam Mann, Jack Mann, Hagen Hoaks, Maddox Muehling, JJ Johnson, Coby Brown, kneeling Ryder Lucht. Back Row Liam Nimz, Coach Muehling, Coach Brown.