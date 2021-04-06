Iroquois County All County basketball teams have been named for 2020-21 for both boys and girls, according to information from the Iroquois County Administrators Association.
- The Iroquois County All County Girls Basketball team is: Natalie Schroeder, Sr., Watseka ; Kinzie Parsons, Sr., Watseka ; Anna Hagen, Jr., Milford ; Shelby Johnson, Sr., Iroquois West ; Natalie Prairie, Soph., Central ; Kamryn Grice, Sr., Central ; Paiton Lareau, Soph., Donovan ; Mikayla Knake, Soph., Cissna Park ;
- Allie Hoy, Jr., Watseka ; Shea Small, Soph., Iroquois West.
- The Iroquois County All County Boys Basketball team is: Jacob Shoven Sr. Central ; Jake McMillian, Sr., Iroquois West ; Trey Totheroh, Sr., Milford ; Ian Rogers, Sr., Cissna Park ; Ryan Tilstra, Sr., Iroquois West ; Andy Onnen, Sr., Donovan ; Malaki Verkler, Jr., CP ; Connor Curry, Sr., Watseka; Jordan Schroeder, Jr., Watseka ; Jay Lemanager, Sr., Central.
- Unanimous Selection